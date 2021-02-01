Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
As Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan turned up at former actor Amrita Arora’s house to ring in her birthday, fashionistas undivided attention were fixed on the divas’ jaw-dropping ensembles. Putting their best fashion feet forward, the BFFs set the Internet on fire as they got together for a party on Sunday evening.
Kareena left fans swooning as she left her house with son Taimur Ali Khan and flaunted her baby bump along with a new hairstyle in a silk printed kaftan dress. Setting shutterbugs on frenzy, Kareena slew in the ankle-length kaftan which was embellished in Swarovski crystals and beads as per the edgings and sported other highlights.
The beige and maroon coloured ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Rajdeep Ranawat and came with a belted empire, embroidered with the brand’s insignia broach and Swarovski crystals. The belt in the kaftan was tied from inside to shape the waist and has a flared loose back which perfectly flaunted Kareena’s baby bump with no fuss.
Completing her attire with a pair of brown block heels, Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of metallic hoop earrings, a pair of brown tinted square framed sunglasses, a ring, a wristwatch and a mustard coloured handbag. The actor carried off freshly trimmed shoulder-length tresses which she left open in mid-parted hairstyle but soon pulled back into a top knot.
Wearing a dab of luscious maroon lipstick, Kareena amped up the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, a streak of eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes. The star’s pregnancy glow was unmissable.
Posing with her pals and ace designer Manish Malhotra before a table laden with scrumptious food, Kareena had captioned the picture, “My favourite people” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.
The Bagru kaftan is from luxury pret, couture and lifestyle collection of Rajdeep Ranawat’s label that boasts of silhouettes generic to all sizes, the embellishments and embroideries with the use of exquisite materials in terms of silk and metallic threads, beads, pearls, sequins and Swarovski elements. It originally costs ₹24,000 on his designer website.
What do you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new addition to kaftan series?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at ₹1400. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of savoir faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts pregnancy glow in fiery knit sweaters, pleated skirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it
- Hina Khan recently shared snippets from a black and white photoshoot and saying that the actor looks gorgeous would be an understatement. For the shoot, Hina added a touch of sexy to the winter style and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 90s
- Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
- For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox