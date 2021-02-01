IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress(Instagram/rajdeep.ranawat.official)
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress(Instagram/rajdeep.ranawat.official)
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in 24k silk kaftan dress

  • Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:44 AM IST

As Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan turned up at former actor Amrita Arora’s house to ring in her birthday, fashionistas undivided attention were fixed on the divas’ jaw-dropping ensembles. Putting their best fashion feet forward, the BFFs set the Internet on fire as they got together for a party on Sunday evening.

Kareena left fans swooning as she left her house with son Taimur Ali Khan and flaunted her baby bump along with a new hairstyle in a silk printed kaftan dress. Setting shutterbugs on frenzy, Kareena slew in the ankle-length kaftan which was embellished in Swarovski crystals and beads as per the edgings and sported other highlights.

The beige and maroon coloured ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Rajdeep Ranawat and came with a belted empire, embroidered with the brand’s insignia broach and Swarovski crystals. The belt in the kaftan was tied from inside to shape the waist and has a flared loose back which perfectly flaunted Kareena’s baby bump with no fuss.

Completing her attire with a pair of brown block heels, Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of metallic hoop earrings, a pair of brown tinted square framed sunglasses, a ring, a wristwatch and a mustard coloured handbag. The actor carried off freshly trimmed shoulder-length tresses which she left open in mid-parted hairstyle but soon pulled back into a top knot.

Wearing a dab of luscious maroon lipstick, Kareena amped up the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, a streak of eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes. The star’s pregnancy glow was unmissable.

Posing with her pals and ace designer Manish Malhotra before a table laden with scrumptious food, Kareena had captioned the picture, “My favourite people” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Amrita Aroras house for latters birthday bash(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan at Amrita Aroras house for latters birthday bash(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

The Bagru kaftan is from luxury pret, couture and lifestyle collection of Rajdeep Ranawat’s label that boasts of silhouettes generic to all sizes, the embellishments and embroideries with the use of exquisite materials in terms of silk and metallic threads, beads, pearls, sequins and Swarovski elements. It originally costs 24,000 on his designer website.

Kareena Kapoor Khans kaftan from Rajdeep Ranawat’s label(rajdeepranawat.com)
Kareena Kapoor Khans kaftan from Rajdeep Ranawat’s label(rajdeepranawat.com)

What do you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new addition to kaftan series?

