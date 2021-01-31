Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts pregnancy glow in fiery knit sweaters, pleated skirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
As the storks gear up to visit Kareena Kapoor Khan next month, the beautiful mommy-to-be is setting the Internet on fire with her sartorial maternity elegance. Flaunting her pregnancy glow in one ravishing look after another, the Bollywood diva shared a video from her latest shoot which adds to her maternity diaries this winter season.
Taking to her social media handle, Kareena shared the video which features her slaying in a vibrant chunky knit sweater in dragon fire colour. The Central Saint Martins knit sweater came with contrast black Puma branding at the sleeves for a strong look and "For the love of water" embroidery on the back as an extra added detail.
It sported a relaxed fit and woven overlays at sleeves with elasticated cuffs and Puma Wordmark print. The knitted design came with seamless technology for lightweight, breathable, form-fitting comfort and the ultimate ergonomic fit.
Made of polyester fabric, the sweater was teamed with a pleated skirt in gold rose colour that ended just below the knees. Kareena completed her sporty attire with a pair of white Puma sneakers.
Pulling back her hair in a neat bun, Kareena wore a dab of glossy pink lipstick to amp up the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, mascara laden eyelashes and highlighted cheeks. Twirling in ecstasy, Kareena captioned the video, “A little late for new years... but at home anything flies - @pumaindia gets it (sic).”
The knit is credited to Puma x Central Saint Martins’ innovation and eco-conscious collection for a more hopeful future. It originally costs ₹6,999 on Puma’s website.
Kareena was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.
