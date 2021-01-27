IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in the images as she donned crop tops and leggings, caressing her pregnant belly for a new ad campaign.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan has never let her baby bump get in the way of her work, quite literally. The Good Newwz actor is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan after paparazzi darling Taimur Ali Khan. Recently Kareena took to her Instagram to share photos of herself in workout wear as she posed doing Yoga. The 40-year-old looked radiant in the images, in some of which she is caressing her pregnant belly, sporting minimal make-up dressed in cropped tops and matching leggings in the multiple posts she shared, one was captioned, “A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm”. The images are from Puma's latest #PUMAxKareena athleisure collection.


Celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria also shared images of herself assisting Kareena during the photoshoot. The masked trainer can be seen helping Kareena hold poses in a post she captioned, “Working with this gorgeous mommy is ever so exciting because she never says never. Got the opportunity to work during the lockdown wearing PPE kits and covering ourselves. Not once did she fret and was at it again! All this while she is pregnant and preparing! Kareena has been the most inspiring woman during lockdown! Kudos to you woman,” she said.


Yoga is very beneficial, especially for to-be-mothers. According to Art of Living, Yoga helps the overall holistic health of expecting mothers, it helps keep the body, relieves tension around the cervix by opening up the pelvic region and helps prepare to-be-mothers for labour and delivery. Combined with pranayamas, it helps trains to-be-mothers breathe deeply and relax consciously, which assists them during labour and childbirth. Yoga also helps with reduce the effect of common pregnancy symptoms like morning sickness, painful leg cramps, swollen ankles, and constipation. Yoga also helps with post-delivery recovery for pregnant women.

