Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan puts maternity spin on athleisure; flaunts baby bump in pink crop top, leggings

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan puts maternity spin on athleisure; flaunts baby bump in pink crop top, leggings

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look, and she proved that yet again as she flaunted her baby bump in a cute pale pink sports bra, matching high-waist leggings as she shot for an upcoming ad for a leading sportswear brand.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
         

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look, and she proved that yet again as she flaunted her baby bump in a cute pale pink sports bra, matching high-waist leggings as she shot for an upcoming ad for a leading sportswear brand. Kareena is all set to welcome baby number two, after paparazzi darling Taimur Ali Khan, with husband Saif Ali Khan. The Tashan star took to Instagram and shared the picture of herself where she is sporting her short hair in waves, a clean face and rocking her athleisure attire, which she completed with a long overcoat in the same pink and hot pink slides. Kareena was busy shooting for Puma, and the brand themselves also shared photos of Kareena from the shoot location, and she looked positively radiant with her pregnancy glow. Kareena posted a selfie of herself and her third trimester bump with the caption, “Two of us on the sets.” With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 4 lakh fans liked it and many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kiara Advani leaving red heart emoticons. BFF Amrita Arora wrote stunning with red heart emojis. Puma commented, “Gettin’ twice the love here.”

 
 

In the picture shared on Puma’s page, the caption read, “Captured here: Not one, but two of our #PUMAFam.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved film ‘Takht’.

(With inputs from ANI)

