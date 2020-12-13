Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya turn ‘Batgirls’ in matching dresses, see adorable photo

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:10 IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The two of them were dressed in matching outfits - yellow dresses with a Batman print.

Soha and Inaaya appeared to be whispering something to each other in the photo. “Bat girls!,” she captioned it.

Many of Soha’s followers showered love on the cute click, wanting to know where she got the mother-and-daughter dresses from. “So so totally cuttteeeeeeeeee!!!!! @sakpataudi,” one wrote. “Both of you so gorgeous,” another commented. “Mother daughter goals @sakpataudi,” a third wrote.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha talked about supporting Inaaya in whatever she chooses to do, whether it is becoming an actor or even a full-time mother. “Whether she wants to be a full-time mother, astronaut, actor, or architect, I will support her. I want to give her a good foundation, and be involved in her life. I want to teach her my values. And then, ultimately, I want to be able to help [make] her dreams come true,” she had said.

Also read | Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

Soha also said that she would guide Inaaya on how to deal with comparisons, which are inevitable when one hails from a famous family. “I’ll show her that these things don’t matter or affect you,” she said, adding, “Also, one must learn to respect other people’s opinions. If somebody disagrees with you, it doesn’t mean you block them out or you remove yourself from the equation. Sometimes, it’s good to have a healthy debate. And then, of course, you can agree to disagree as well. And live and let live…”

Soha, who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor in 2004, starred in a number of films such as Shaadi No 1, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.

In 2017, Soha turned author with a memoir titled The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous, in which she talked about growing up in one of the most famous families of the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more