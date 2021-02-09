Rakul Preet adds a complex exercise to her ‘Yoga diaries’ and we are inspired

IND USA
  • Move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting or standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul Preet Singh who recently raised the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Inspiring us to get our Yoga mats out and prioritise health this Tuesday, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh pulled off another complex exercise and added it to her “Yoga diaries”. If you think of yourself as a fitness freak, move over bending down to touch your toes while sitting and standing and try doing it while lying on your back like Rakul.

Clearly raising the bar of fitness goals with her Yoga session on Tuesday morning, the actor left netizens inspired to brush aside weekday blues with this exercise. Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared a glimpse of her intense workout routine as she collaborated with wellness platform ‘Urlife’ founded by Upasana Kamineni.

Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants from Addidas, Rakul amped up her athleisure look by pulling back her sleek tresses into a high braid hairstyle. Lying down on the grass with her head off the ground, Rakul brought her feet up at 90 degrees and raised her hands to touch her toes.

Making the Yoga asana look effortless and too flexible to be real, Rakul held onto the position as she smiled for the camera. The picture was captioned, “Yoga diaries with @urlife.co.in @upasanakaminenikonidela #behealthy #befit #bebeautiful (sic).”

You are not alone if you feel sluggish and lethargic this winter as most of us tend to feel so during this season. However, practicing Yoga regularly can help beat hollow the weight gain, loss of strength or loss of flexibility apart from whipping one up in shape and keeping illnesses at bay. Did you exercise today?

