Sperm count and male fertility: Why are testosterone levels dropping in men?

Testosterone is a hormone that affects male physical and mental health. It is produced primarily by the testicles but also by the adrenal glands and testosterone levels naturally decline with age but some studies suggest that they may be declining faster in recent generations. This decline has been linked to a number of factors, including obesity, lack of exercise, stress and exposure to environmental toxins.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parul Prakash, Head - Reproductive Medicine (Unit I) at Artemis Hospitals, shared, “The relationship between testosterone and sperm count is complex. Testosterone is needed for the production of sperm, but it is not the only factor involved. Other factors that affect sperm count include the health of the testicles, the quality of the sperm, and the overall health of the man. There is some evidence that low testosterone levels may be associated with low sperm count. However, more research is needed to confirm this relationship.”

She asserted, “It is also important to note that not all men with low testosterone levels have low sperm count, and not all men with low sperm count have low testosterone levels. If you are concerned about your testosterone levels or your sperm count, it is important to see a doctor. Your doctor can order tests to check your testosterone levels and your sperm count. They can also help you to identify any underlying causes of low testosterone or low sperm count.”

Past research shows that sleep loss reduces a man’s testosterone levels and increases cortisol levels.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Mahesh Koregol, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Bengaluru's Koramangala, revealed, “There has been increasing concern regarding the declining levels of testosterone in men. Male sexual development, muscular mass, bone density, and general well-being are all influenced by testosterone, which has been shown to decline more quickly in males than is expected. Researchers and fertility specialists are all concerned about this increase, which has sparked questions regarding possible reasons and effects, especially with regard to sperm count and male fertility.”

Understanding the Decline in Testosterone Levels

There are several reasons why men's testosterone levels are declining. Dr Mahesh Koregol explained, “Given that testosterone levels normally decline with aging, age is a natural factor. Studies, however, indicate that testosterone levels are now lower in even younger men than they were in earlier generations at the same age. This decline is likely influenced by various lifestyle and environmental factors.”

He elaborated, “Environmental and lifestyle factors are the main causes of this decrease. Hormonal imbalances can result from obesity, especially from excess abdominal fat, which can convert testosterone into oestrogen. The problem is further compounded by a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet, as poor eating and exercise habits are associated with decreased testosterone levels. Testosterone levels are significantly lowered by exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) found in plastics and pesticides, as well as by chronic stress, which raises cortisol and plays a significant role in reducing testosterone levels.”

The Link Between Testosterone and Sperm Count

Dr Mahesh Koregol revealed, “Low testosterone levels can have a detrimental impact on sperm count and quality since this hormone is essential to sperm development. The hormone testosterone, which is also produced by the testes, is necessary for the growth and functioning of male reproductive tissues, including the seminiferous tubules, which house the sperm organs. Low testosterone levels can cause azoospermia, which is a condition in which there are no sperm in the semen, as well as oligospermia, a reduction in sperm production.”

He added, “Moreover, low testosterone might affect sexual function and drive, making conception more difficult. While testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is frequently utilized to treat low testosterone levels, it is crucial to approach this treatment with caution, as excessive TRT can lead to a suppression of the body’s natural sperm production, potentially worsening fertility issues.”

A reduction in testosterone can result in the production of poor-quality semen, thereby making it difficult for men to help conceive babies.(Shutterstock)

Dr Mahesh Koregol concluded, “The decline in testosterone levels among men is a multifaceted issue with serious implications for male fertility. Being conscious of environmental pollutants is essential for maintaining healthy testosterone levels, even though lifestyle choices like nutrition, exercise, and stress reduction all play a big part. Because sperm production and testosterone levels are closely related, maintaining male reproductive health requires treating the root causes of testosterone reduction. Men who experience low testosterone symptoms should consult a fertility specialist to determine the best course of action.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.