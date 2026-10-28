Start your day with less stress: Yoga poses, breathing exercises and morning habits that can help

A morning wellness routine can help you start the day on a steadier note, with a calmer mind and a body that feels ready for the work that lies ahead. With the day already so jam-packed with so much work, mornings give you a small window to make time for yourself.ALSO READ: Pilates vs yoga vs strength training: Know the differences and find out what your body actually needs

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During this time, it may feel instinctive to reach for your phone to check notifications. Break free from this habit, as you have the rest of the day for that. Instead, carve out time for yourself. If you want to begin the day on a slow yet intentional note, try yoga.

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Let's explore what an intentional and calming morning routine can look like, with insights from Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga and spiritual leader and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

What is the first thing to do when you wake up?

Your day begins with your phone as you switch off your alarm, but that is where you should stop. Don't begin doomscrolling! The expert recommended expressing gratitude when you wake up.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the early morning gratitude process, he said, “Before getting out of bed, spend a minute being thankful. It could be for your health, your family, the people around you, or simply the opportunity to experience another day. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take a few natural breaths. Think of three things you are grateful for. Instead of immediately worrying about everything that needs to be done, decide how you would like to approach the day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the early morning gratitude process, he said, “Before getting out of bed, spend a minute being thankful. It could be for your health, your family, the people around you, or simply the opportunity to experience another day. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take a few natural breaths. Think of three things you are grateful for. Instead of immediately worrying about everything that needs to be done, decide how you would like to approach the day.” {{/usCountry}}

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How can you gently wake up your body in the morning?

Chakravakasana or the cat-cow stretch is a beneficial posture.

Now that you have had a good start mentally, expressing gratitude may also act as a buffer against adversity, as you know what you are thankful for. Here are a few suggestions from Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar on how to gently wake up your body in the morning, outlining which stretches and yoga poses to do:

Begin with simple stretches, rotate your shoulders, gently turn your head from side to side, and stretch your arms upwards. Stand comfortably with your spine upright and shoulders relaxed. Stretch naturally without straining. Try a few rounds of Cat-Cow movements on your hands and knees. Inhale as you gently lift your chest and extend your spine. Exhale as you round your back and bring your chin towards your chest. Focus on comfortable poses and stretches, rather than forcing the body into difficult postures early in the morning.

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What kind of breathing exercises can you do?

Breathing exercises regulate your nervous system and improve concentration, reducing restlessness. The expert advised doing Bhramari Pranayama, also known as Humming Bee Breathing. Explaining how to practise it, he said, "Take a gentle breath in through your nose and exhale with a soft humming sound. Repeat this five to seven times, keeping your face and shoulders relaxed.”

How to wrap up the morning routine?

To conclude your routine, you can meditate to start the day on a calmer and more aware note. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar walked us through a quick meditation session.

“Find a quiet place, sit comfortably, and close your eyes. Keep your attention on your natural breathing. Thoughts will come, and that is perfectly normal. Allow them to pass naturally and gently return your attention to your breath whenever your mind wanders,” he said.

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In general, he flagged the frantic morning rush, and instead asked to be more intentional. This means drink your morning water without gulping it down. Sip water while journalling. Eat your breakfast without checking your phone. If you walk outside, consider being appreciative of your surroundings and mind your posture. Concentrate on one task at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.