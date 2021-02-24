Straight-up cruel: Kate Winslet opens up about tabloids body shaming her

Kate Winslet recently opened up about how the tabloid journalists were "straight-up cruel" to her early on in her career for her weight, when she was still figuring out who she was. The Academy Award-winning actor has previously spoken about the body shaming she suffered in the early years of her career, and now in a recent interview with The Guardian she revealed how she was made to feel insecure about herself in her early twenties, damaging her confidence and that it was a lot different then, than it is now.

In the interview with The Guardian, the Titanic actor said, "It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."

The 45-year-old actor added she was frequently asked for "comment" on her own appearance. When she responded as requested, she said, "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."

At the time, Winslet said the reports "damaged her confidence," making her reconsider a future in the acting world. She told The Guardian, "I didn't want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, 'God, if this is what they're saying to me in England, then what will happen when I get there?' Also, it tampers with your evolving impression of what's beautiful, you know? I did feel very on my own. For the simple reason that nothing can really prepare you for... that."

However, that all changed for the Golden Globes Award winner, she said, when she and ex-husband Jim Threapleton welcomed their daughter, 20-year-old Mia. Kate was only 25-years-old at the time, however she revealed that her daughter's birth changed her perspective, making her care lesser about those making unnecessary comments about her body and how it should be. She said of becoming a mother, "And so all that s**t just kind of... evaporated." However the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor admitted that she is "moved, by how different it is now", lauding those influential women who have managed to bring light to and revolt against Hollywood's toxic, sexist culture.