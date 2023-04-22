Struggling with digestive issues? Try these simple morning habits for healthier gut

Are you tired of starting your mornings feeling bloated and uncomfortable? If so, you're not alone. Many people struggle with digestive issues that can make it difficult to start the day feeling energized and ready to tackle tasks. Our digestive system helps the body to absorb essential nutrients and is responsible for getting rid of waste. One of the most intricate and extensive parts of the body, it ranges from all the way from the mouth to the rectum. Hence, there are a lot of digestive issues people go through including mood disorders and weight loss. A simple morning routine can be a small step towards getting digestive relief and adapting to a healthy lifestyle. (Also read: Digestive health problems and tips to ease digestion )

Simple morning habits for digestive relief:

Neha Ranglani, Integrative Nutritionist and Health Coach, shared with HT Lifestyle, some easy morning routines and habits that can provide relief from common digestive issues.

1. Eat a handful of soaked almonds

Almonds are known to be one of the most highly nutritious nuts, it is filled with vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, protein, essential chemicals, flavonoid, minerals, etc. Almonds are widely used for managing cholesterol levels, balancing blood pressure, acne-free glowing skin, healthy skin, boosting memory and so much more. And eating a handful of soaked almonds every day can provide these health benefits.

According to a recent study, by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming a handful of almonds every day greatly improves butyrate synthesis, a short-chain fatty acid that benefits gut health. The study also found that almonds can be added to the diet to increase fibre consumption without triggering uncomfortable gut symptoms.

2. Drink warm lemon water

Instead of consuming your regular morning tea/ coffee, try having warm lemon water. It can help kickstart your digestive system and may reduce heartburn and bloating by loosening any toxins trapped in your digestive tract. The acidity of the lemon juice may stimulate the production of digestive juices and help break down food.

3. Stretch and practice deep breathing

Gentle stretching in the morning may help stimulate digestion by massaging the organs in your digestive system. Try a simple yoga pose like the seated twist, or just stretch your arms and legs to get your blood flowing. Deep breathing may help reduce stress and promote relaxation, which may in turn aid digestion. Try taking a few deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth before you start your day.

So, make sure to start your day with a well-planned routine to boost your gut health and set the tone for the rest of the day.

