5 lip-smacking raw mango recipes to keep digestive issues at bay in summer

There is no dearth of raw mango admirers who love to enjoy the king of fruit before it turns ripe and sweet. From spicy chutney, aam ka achaar (pickle), salad, simply diced raw mango with chilli powder and salt or the very popular aam panna that has oh-so-cool effect on our body, there are endless green mango recipes that we all have relished since childhood. (Also read: Summer special: 6 delectable mango recipes you must try this summer)

The tangy and sweet raw mango has its own set of benefits courtesy its anti-inflammatory properties and the other wonderful nutrients including vitamin C, E, potassium and magnesium. Even people with diabetes can enjoy it as it does not affect the blood glucose levels when consumed in small amounts. Pregnant ladies can also trust raw mango for helping with that morning sickness.

Here are some benefits of raw mangoes by Harpreet Kaur, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula.

1. Raw mango is an excellent source of immunity boosting nutrients such as vitamin C, E and antioxidants.

2. It helps in reducing digestive problems during pregnancy such as acidity, constipation, and indigestion, when taken in small amounts.

3. Raw mangoes help in reducing severity of morning sickness to some extent due to the tangy flavour.

4. It has high fibre and water content and helps in preventing dehydration. Hence it reduces the effects of sunstroke caused due to intense heat.

5. It helps balance cholesterol and triglycerides levels and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

6. It also has potassium and magnesium which will protect the heart and muscle health too.

7. It helps reduce bleeding gums due to protective properties of Vitamin C.

8. It reduces the signs of ageing.

Here are 5 raw mango recipes suggested by Nutritionist Harpreet Kaur:

1. Raw mango chutney

Ingredients

1 medium sized raw mango

2 cup fresh mint leave

Green chilies (as per your taste)

2 teaspoon Fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seed

1 teaspoon black salt

Salt (according to taste)

Instructions

- Peel the raw mango and take out the pulp.

- Cut the pulp into small pieces so that it is easy to grind them.

- Add all the ingredients in a blender and blend to make a smooth chutney. You

- Can add a water if needed.

- Enjoy your healthy chutney with your meals.

2. Raw mango salad

Ingredients

1 mango

½ medium size onion

½ tbsp chopped green chili

½ tbsp chopped ginger

1/2 tbsp red chili powder (as per taste)

Bell pepper (red green yellow)

1 tbsp sunflower oil

Salt to taste

Coriander

Instructions

- Mix all the ingredients together in a big bowl and add lime juice and coriander leaves for garnishing.

3. Raw mango jam

Ingredients

Grated – 3 semi-ripe mangoes

1 cup -sugar /jaggery

¼ tsp- salt

¼ tsp red chili powder (optional)

¼ tsp turmeric

Instructions

- Put some sugar or jaggery in the grated mango and mix it well.

- Cover it and leave it for one hour.

- Turn on the flame and heat a pan on low flame and put the mixture in the pan. Stir it well.

- Cook it on low flame for 10 minutes.

- Mix all the ingredients well. Cover the pan and cook it for another 20-25 minutes.

4. Raw mango cooler

Ingredients

2 raw mangoes

2 scoops honey

½ glass water

1-2 cups crushed ice

Mint leaves

Instructions

- Put all the ingredients in a blender to make a tangy cooler.

5. Raw mango sharbat

Ingredients

2 raw mangoes (peeled and chopped)

1 green chili chopped

12-15 mint leaves chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves

2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon chaat masala

¾ cup – sugar

Instruction

- Add all the ingredients in a mixture jar and blend to make a sharbat.

- Mix with the spoon properly and serve chilled. Garnish with chopped mint leaves.

