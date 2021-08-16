Suffering from Diabetes? 7 amazing foods to control your blood sugar levels

Diabetes is something that one has to battle for life once diagnosed. It is important to keep the blood sugar levels in check or it can increase your risk of cardiac problems, stroke, kidney diseases, blindness etc. You get diabetes when either your body doesn’t make enough insulin (Type 1 Diabetes) or is not able to use it effectively (Type 2 Diabetes).

So, if you are experiencing too much urination, fatigue, thirst, getting hungry too often, facing vision problems or your wounds are not healing quickly, it’s time to schedule an appointment with doctor.

If you are diagnosed with diabetes, then apart from taking medication that your doctor has suggested, you can also consume foods that naturally control your blood glucose levels. These natural herbs, spices, vegetables and fruits will work wonders for your energy levels, says Dr. Samudrika Patil, Clinical Endocrinologist and CEO, Vedicure Healthcare & Wellness and also suggests these 7 amazing foods to include in your diet.

1. Neem

Neem is an age-old herb that has been trusted by people for many years. From skin purification, dental and skin issues to de-toxification, there is so much that Neem can do. “Neem has these chemicals called flavonoids, glycosides, and triterpenoids which help suppress surge of glucose . You can have it twice daily in the form of powder, add it to your tea, water or meals for maximum benefits,” says Dr. Patil.

2. Bitter Gourd

Your grandmother is absolutely correct when she convinces you to have a juice of bitter gourd every day for overall well-being. It is a perfect ‘anti-Diabetes’ vegetable and has charatin and momordicin which help in reducing blood sugar levels in diabetics. “You can have bitter gourd juice in morning. You could add amla or a vegetable of your choice to it and sprinkle in a little black pepper and salt,” says Dr. Patil.

Having a glass of bitter gourd juice in morning is very effective in controlling Diabetes (Pixabay)

3. Ginger

Ginger is found in every Indian kitchen since time immemorial and has innumerable benefits. It is in fact very effective in regulating insulin secretion. “You could have ginger in your tea, or take ginger-turmeric milk. Keep in mind that it should be mostly raw rather than cooked. You could also consume dry ginger powder,” adds Dr. Patil.

4. Jamun

Jamun is a wonder fruit for people with Diabetes as it is very good in controlling sugar. Jamun has a compound called jamoboline. Jamboline is mostly present in jamun seeds which helps in lowering blood sugar which is excreted in urine. It enhances insulin sensitivity which is basically the opposite of insulin resistance. While insulin resistance means your body is not effectively using it, insulin sensitivity aids in better utilization of insulin. Jamun increases insulin sensitivity that helps with diabetes. Another thing that jamun controls is impaired fasting glucose.

Jamun is a wonder fruit for people with Diabetes (Pixabay)

5. Fenugreek

Methi helps to improve glucose tolerance in the body. It is high in soluble fibre and helps control blood sugar level by slowing digestion and absorption of carbohydrates.

6. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is again a wonderful spice that triggers insulin activity and increases insulin sensitivity which means that it increases your body’s ability to use insulin effectively. “Recommended dose of cinnamon excerpt is 250 mg twice a day. You can have it before meals,” advises Dr. Patil.

7. Ginseng

It is a root of plant that is grown primarily in North America and it improves your response to secretion of insulin. Just like fenugreek or jamun, it improves response of your body's existing cells to insulin and for more secretion. “You can have 3 gm of it daily. Anybody who's on blood thinners like aspirin, however, would not benefit from it,” says Dr. Patil.

