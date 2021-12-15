Suffering from joint pain in winter season? Tips for relief

As the mercury drops and the chill sets in, all of a sudden one may develop uncomfortables aches and pains in the body. Joint pains are especially common in winter season, making life difficult especially for arthritis patients. Not tackling them effectively could have a detrimental effect on your daily productivity and overall well-being.

Why joint pains are common in winter season

Winters require extra care for people who are prone to such pains and are suffering from joint-related disorders. Regular exercise, wearing warm clothes and hot water bags can help in management of such pains.

The cold weather can apparently reduce blood circulation to fingers and toes which could worsen joint pains. Another reason could be muscles becoming tighter at lower temperatures resulting in stiffness and pain. Besides, people tend to stay indoors during winter season which could mean limited exposure to sunlight and may result in Vitamin D deficiency.

Dr Siddharth M. Shah, Consultant-Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgery, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate suggests few tips to deal with join pain in winters.

1. Wear warm clothing: It is important to retain body heat and keep your joints warm during winter season for pain relief.

2. Exercise regularly: Regular exercise will help keep your joints supple and maintain flexibility. It could also help with lubrication of the joints and improve blood flow. Make sure to warm-up before your workout or exercise routine to prevent injuries.

Regular exercise is important in winters to keep joint pain at bay (Pixabay)

3. Stay active, lose weight: Changes in dietary habits and reduced physical activity during winters can result in weight gain. This increases the load on major joints like the knees which can cause or worsen joint pain. Reducing body weight can help prevent pain.

4. Stay hydrated, eat balanced diet: Dehydration can cause fatigue and muscle pain. Have plenty of fluids and eat healthy to ensure intake of essential nutrients including calcium and vitamin D vital for bone and joint health. Avoid consumption of excess salt, sugar, refined carbohydrates, and processed foods which can worsen joint pain.

5. Comfort your aching joints: Application of heat in the form of a hot water bag or electric heating pad can provide comfort to aching joints. Warm baths can also help relax muscles and relieve joint pain.

