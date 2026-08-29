Sugar prices have risen to 70 per kg: Dietician Payal Dutt shares 5 sugar alternatives that are cheaper and healthier

When we talk about cutting down on added sugar, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to start buying expensive sugar substitutes. In fact, you probably already have quite a few simple, affordable ingredients at home. They can add sweetness to your food and, in some cases, also give you fibre, vitamins, minerals and other useful nutrients. However, it is important to understand what each option actually contains, because not every sugar alternative is the same.

5 cheap, affordable alternatives to sugar

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If you specifically want something very low in calories, you can look at stevia and monk fruit. “Stevia gets its sweetness from steviol glycosides, while monk fruit gets its sweetness mainly from mogrosides” Dt Payal Dutt, Senior Dietician, Kailash Hospital, Dehradun, tells Health Shots. They can provide sweetness with very few or no calories. However, they may be more expensive and less easily available than fruits, dates or jaggery.

Ripe banana puree is one of the easiest options. A ripe banana gives you natural sweetness along with fibre, potassium, vitamin B6 and antioxidants. You can mash it and add it to oats, smoothies or homemade baking instead of adding extra sugar. Apple puree: Apples naturally contain sugar, but they also give you fibre and antioxidants. You can add apple puree to oats, smoothies, or homemade desserts for sweetness and moisture. Dates or date paste are another good option. Dates contain natural sugar along with fibre, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and antioxidants. You can soak a few dates, blend them into a paste and use that in smoothies or desserts. However, dates are still high in natural sugar and calories, so you still need to watch the quantity. Jaggery is also quite affordable and easily available in India. It is made by concentrating sugarcane juice and contains small amounts of iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. But I would still be careful with it because jaggery is mainly sugar. So, simply replacing white sugar with the same amount of jaggery does not make the food low in sugar. Honey mainly contains glucose and fructose and also has small amounts of antioxidants and other compounds. However, it is still a source of sugar and calories, so it should also be used in moderation.

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“So, if cost and easy availability are your main concerns, I would keep it simple and choose ripe banana, apple, dates or a small amount of jaggery. The idea isn't just to replace white sugar with something else. Still, to gradually get used to less sweetness overall,” says Dutt.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)