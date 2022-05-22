Summer food essentials: Healthy road trip snacks

Taking a road trip can be a lot of fun but the scorching heat can also be tricky as it can take a toll on our health and snacks play an extremely important role along the entire journey to a said destination since a mix of savoury and sweet, ready to eat snacks and refreshing drinks are a must but these choices should also align with our good health that will ensure a smooth journey. Healthy road trip snacks are imperative as this will impact your entire trip.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gayatri Chona, Head Nutritionist and Co-Founder of Phab, shared, “When you plan a road trip, you will by default get a potful of snacks and pen down all the local delicacies you wish to explore, which is exciting but not really ideal while traveling because honestly, experiencing acidity or an upset stomach is the last thing you’d hope for on a road trip.”

She added, “So along with packing your savoury crunchies, you can also try including dry fruits, on-the-go snacks like energy bars and protein cookies. Similarly, it is crucial to stay hydrated and away from sugary colas. Instead, carry enough water and low-sugar beverages like coconut water and nimbu pani. Not only are these snacks light but since they are high in fiber, they can help you stay full for longer hours.”

Now that we have seen a sudden rise in the temperature, most of us are trying to eat something light that hydrates our bodies and replenishes the nutrients. according to Jamana Mahajan, Co-Founder of Satvic Foods, suggested, “If you are heading for a road trip, then you can add buttermilk to your snack as it contains probiotics that not only soothe you in the scorching heat but also prevent you from dehydration. You can also go ahead and add jeera buttermilk masala to your buttermilk to increase its taste and nutrient value.”

She recommended, “If you are someone like us, who prefers to have a quick bite of something before heading out with friends and family on the road trips, then you can add almond peanut butter or chocolate almond butter to your smoothies -- these homemade butter will add that extra taste to your fruit smoothies, and the premium almonds will work as antioxidants.”

Dolly Kumar, Founder of Gaia, advised, “Road Trip snacks in the summer months should be light, fun that give you energy and also keep you hydrated. When choosing a healthier option, chocolate and muesli granola bars can be an excellent substitute for those sugary chocolates. Instead of chips, you can munch on sunflower seeds or Flax seeds and a range of mix seeds that are extremely filling and very nutritional.”

She added, “Fresh fruits like oranges, apples, grapes, watermelon, etc., are also a good way to beat the heat. They are nutritional and help you stay hydrated. An interesting way of staying hydrated for your road trip, without the calories, is mixing up some fat free mocktails like a rose punch made from rose infusion tea or a power packed green tea smoothie made of refreshing green tea leaf caddy. These are unquestionably better than those unhealthy fizzy drinks.”

