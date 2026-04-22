Summer heat melting your makeup? Dermatologist shares top sweat-resistant makeup tips

As temperatures climb during the summer season and health advisories are issued due to heatwaves, sweating increases significantly. While excessive sweating has larger consequences, such as dehydration, it also affects everyday life. One of its most common impacts? It quickly becomes makeup's bigger adversary.ALSO READ: Do you wear eyeliner, mascara, kajal every day? Ophthalmologist shares 7 safe eye makeup tips

As one sweats profusely, makeup washes out too. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From foundation melting off within hours to smudged eyeliner, kajal, and patchy coverage, heat and humidity can make even the lightest makeup look fall apart.

To combat this, you need to adopt sweat-resistant makeup hacks, from products with improved formulas to smarter application techniques to keep your makeup intact throughout the day.

We asked cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Renuka Nalawade Rajale, founder of MyDermat, to share some of her tips for sweat-resistant makeup.

Skincare

What is the first prerequisite for a sweat-resistant makeup? Skincare prep. Use appropriate skincare products as a base for makeup and to always start with a good moisturiser that helps reduce sweat and sebum production," Dr Rajale remarked. This one product acts as the base that holds the layers of products together. Which type of moisturiser should you choose? The dermat recommended a good gel-based cooling moisturiser. The other option is moisturiser with anti-sebum pads, “Moisturisers containing anti-sebum pads that help reduce oil formation and provide a mattifying effect.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After moisturiser comes the sunscreen. Make sure you don't skip this step, as a sunscreen protects you from the sun's harmful UV rays, and as per the doctor, sunscreens, especially the water-based ones, work well to give a primer-like effect. Avoid oil-free sunscreens and make sure it has light-weight texture. Makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After moisturiser comes the sunscreen. Make sure you don't skip this step, as a sunscreen protects you from the sun's harmful UV rays, and as per the doctor, sunscreens, especially the water-based ones, work well to give a primer-like effect. Avoid oil-free sunscreens and make sure it has light-weight texture. Makeup {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the hacks the dermat shared that you follow after you are done with your skincare: 1. Prepping the skin before makeup application Before applying skincare and makeup, using cooling techniques like ice or an ice roller can help temporarily reduce the size of sweat glands.

Helps in reducing sebum formation due to the cooling effect. 2. Using appropriate makeup products and techniques If using foundation, opt for a mattifying foundation.

Set makeup with translucent setting powder for a matte finish.

Both setting sprays and mattifying powders help makeup last longer and reduce the impact of sweat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the hacks the dermat shared that you follow after you are done with your skincare: 1. Prepping the skin before makeup application Before applying skincare and makeup, using cooling techniques like ice or an ice roller can help temporarily reduce the size of sweat glands.

Helps in reducing sebum formation due to the cooling effect. 2. Using appropriate makeup products and techniques If using foundation, opt for a mattifying foundation.

Set makeup with translucent setting powder for a matte finish.

Both setting sprays and mattifying powders help makeup last longer and reduce the impact of sweat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Use setting spray.

3. Post-sweat maintenance care

Blotting papers can be helpful if one tends to sweat a lot.

They absorb excess sebum and sweat without disturbing makeup, helping it last longer and maintain a fresh appearance.

The dermatologist further warned that if you are sweating a lot, it could mean hyperhidrosis, and in such cases, sweating is triggered by spicy food, heat, stress, or anxiety. For this, you will have to visit a health professional. The dermatologist recommended oxybutynin. But it needs to be taken only with medical supervision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON