Supplements vs natural foods: Nutritionist explains what works better for your immunity

The pandemic has led to greater awareness of the food we consume. Most of us would like to take charge of our health by avoiding chemical-laden foods and opting for naturally available foods rich in the nutrients we need. Many of us forget that in some cases, the pills that we consume might only treat the symptoms and give instant relief to the pain, but will never be able to get to the root cause. Hence, it’s important to understand the differences between natural and supplemental foods and how they affect our health and well-being.

Always consult a medical professional before starting supplements.(Adobe Stock)

"Natural products are derived from plants, such as fruits and vegetables. They score higher than supplements because they contain a host of beneficial nutrients, including vitamin C, iron, and zinc, which are what one is looking for. Amla contains naturally occurring vitamin C, with levels up to 600 mg per 100 grams of the fruit," nutritionist Pooja Kedia tells Health Shots.

How can I get 100% vitamin C?

Vitamin C in amla remains stable even after boiling for 80 minutes. This shows that dehydrated amla powder is a good source of vitamin C. Amla contains phytonutrients that support digestion and liver health. "It can also help control high blood sugar levels in the early stages and, along with iron, can boost haemoglobin levels", says the expert. Taking amla as a supplement provides only the recommended dose of vitamin C and does not offer these additional benefits.

Whole foods provide many more micronutrients than our bodies need. They are complex and contain phytonutrients and antioxidants, which help reduce tissue damage. "The natural fibre in whole foods helps relieve constipation and lowers the risk of colon and rectal cancers. It also helps prevent heart disease and type 2 diabetes ", says Kedia.

What are supplements used for?

Supplements are products designed to help people obtain nutrients they might not get from their diet. These can be vitamins, minerals, amino acids, specific proteins, or probiotics. "Supplements are easy to take because they come in capsule, tablet, or liquid form", shares the nutritionist. They are meant for people who don't eat healthily and don't want to change their eating habits to improve their diet.

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{{^usCountry}} What is the most important supplement for seniors? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the most important supplement for seniors? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For senior citizens, it can be hard to eat enough and prepare a variety of meals. Supplements like multivitamins or minerals can help them get the nutrients they need each day. "It is important to eat a healthy, balanced diet alongside these supplements to help the body better absorb vitamins and minerals. Supplements support a healthy diet", says Kedia. What is the biggest risk of using dietary supplements? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For senior citizens, it can be hard to eat enough and prepare a variety of meals. Supplements like multivitamins or minerals can help them get the nutrients they need each day. "It is important to eat a healthy, balanced diet alongside these supplements to help the body better absorb vitamins and minerals. Supplements support a healthy diet", says Kedia. What is the biggest risk of using dietary supplements? {{/usCountry}}

Many people think they can easily buy dietary supplements without a prescription. However, this can be risky because over-the-counter supplements may not be absorbed as well due to their processing. It's important to pay attention to how much you take. "For example, one scoop of a protein supplement can give you more than 20 grams of protein. If you're already getting enough protein from your diet, taking extra supplements can be harmful," shares the expert.

Getting professional help and following the prescribed dosage is important. This is especially true for certain conditions, such as end-stage kidney disease, where excess protein can further damage the kidneys. "People sometimes take supplements and stop using the medicines that doctors prescribe. This can lead to harmful effects," says Kedia.

Can supplements replace a healthy diet?

A supplement cannot replace a healthy diet. People who have trouble digesting food or who can't eat enough healthy foods can use supplements to help. "Both whole foods and supplements serve important purposes", explains the expert. It's best to seek professional advice before starting any supplements.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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