Sussanne Khan nails box jumps, gets back on track after defeating Covid-19: Watch inspiring video

Indian interior designer Sussanne Khan has always stayed on top of her fitness game by remaining consistent with her workouts. However, after she tested positive earlier this month, her exercise routine took a major setback. Now that the star has defeated Covid, she is getting her fitness routine back on track. And her latest video is proof enough.

On Monday, Sussanne took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing 30 seconds of Box Jumps at her home gym. Her pet dog, Malibu, gave her company during the session. The 42-year-old, dressed in an all-black gym ensemble, nailed the short workout session and dished out major fitness inspiration.

Sussanne captioned her early morning workout video, "10 am on a Monday morning...finally getting back on track...#myfavboxjumps #Breatheagain #Commitmyfriend #carryingexcessbellyfat #Malibuyouarefunniest." She wore a black printed cropped tank top with black training tights and shorts. A pair of white trainers and her hair tied in two pigtails rounded off the gym look.

Watch the video below:

The video begins with Sussanne standing in front of a 24-inch black plyometric box. She then does a set of seven box jumps while maintaining a perfect stance throughout the routine. Then, towards the end of the video, her dog Malibu enters the frame and gets scared by Sussanne's exercise, giving the viewers an adorable moment.

Box Jump Benefits:

Box Jumps are plyometric moves that strengthen the lower-body muscles, like the glutes, quads, calves and hamstrings. Doing this exercise makes one faster, more powerful and springier than ever. It also raises the heart rate, targets the core, boosts endurance, improves cardiovascular health, and burns calories like nobody's business.

So, are you motivated to hit the gym today?

Meanwhile, Sussanne had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus a few weeks ago. She revealed the news in an Instagram post on January 11.

"After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou," Sussanne had written in the post.

