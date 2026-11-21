It's wedding season, and with all those invites come plenty of mithai boxes. You may even have a few sweet gifts left over from the festive season. With so much sweets at home, it is tempting to open a box and reach for a piece of barfi before you have even had breakfast. You may already know that making a habit of this isn't ideal, but what exactly happens to your blood sugar when you eat sweets on an empty stomach?ALSO READ: Doctor explains if diabetes can be reversed, breaks down what remission actually means and how weight loss can help

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We asked a specialist about the effects of eating mithai on an empty stomach. Dr David Chandy, director of endocrinology at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, warned that it may cause an early spike in blood glucose levels. The portion size, the ingredients in the mithai and the individual's glucose tolerance also play a role.

Why can blood sugar rise quickly after eating sweets?

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Sugar is only one source of carbohydrates in mithai. Depending on the recipe, flour, semolina and milk can also contribute. Dr Chandy reminded that eating a sweet on an empty stomach may cause blood sugar to rise sooner than eating the same portion after a balanced meal.

“The absence of any other food slows down digestion and causes glucose levels to be higher in the bloodstream. In the case of people who are not suffering from diabetes, insulin regulates the glucose levels within normal limits. However, diabetes involves either lack of insulin or decreased sensitivity to insulin, which causes a spike,” he noted.

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Blood sugar spikes occur when you eat sweets on empty stomach, without any protein or fibre.

Eating sweet after lunch is better?

{{^usCountry}} Now, sweets do not need a blaket ban. The better advise is to eat it after a meal, a lunch. The endocrinologist said, “The presence of soluble fiber such as those present in pulses and oats causes the formation of a gel and thus delays digestion and absorption of glucose. The protein from items such as dal, paneer, curd, eggs and fish delays the emptying of stomach and causes insulin release. Similarly, fat delays the emptying of stomach.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, sweets do not need a blaket ban. The better advise is to eat it after a meal, a lunch. The endocrinologist said, “The presence of soluble fiber such as those present in pulses and oats causes the formation of a gel and thus delays digestion and absorption of glucose. The protein from items such as dal, paneer, curd, eggs and fish delays the emptying of stomach and causes insulin release. Similarly, fat delays the emptying of stomach.” {{/usCountry}}

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This also highlights how the order in which you eat different foods may matter. Eating fibre-rich vegetables and a source of protein before carbohydrate-rich foods may help moderate the rise in blood sugar after a meal.

How do ghee, nuts and khoya affect the glucose peak?

Many types of sweets contain nuts, khoya or ghee. How do these ingredients affect blood sugar? Dr Chandu described that the fat they contain can slow digestion, so blood sugar may peak later. The sweet still contains the same amount of carbohydrates.

He said, "The ghee, nuts, and khoya delay the glucose peak but they do not decrease the presence of carbohydrates and calories in the sweet. Consuming a rich mithai can lead to a delayed peak in the blood sugar level and can cause problems for patients using insulin. It means adding extra ghee in the sweet does not solve the problem of sugar spike at all.”

How can people with diabetes plan for a sweet?

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The endrocrinologist offered the following advice for people with diabetes who want to include mithai in a meal or snack: "For diabetics, it should count as part of the total carbohydrates taken in the meal or the snack. Apart from sugar, carbohydrates may be contributed by flour, semolina and milk. If possible, check the total carbohydrates per serving and quantity actually consumed. Sometimes, one may opt to have a sweet that replaces some portion of the meal, i.e. rice or roti, but not both. One may still include vegetables and proteins.”

Bottom line

Eating a small sweet after a balanced meal may lead to a smaller rise in blood sugar than eating it on its own. But what you eat at that meal also matters. If your plate already includes generous portions of rice, rotis or potatoes, adding mithai increases the meal's total carbohydrates content. Fibre-rich vegetables and a source of protein, such as dal or paneer, may help slow the rise in blood sugar.

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Mithai can continue being part of festive food. Having a smaller portion, thinking of the whole meal and doing it occasionally will prove to be a more reliable practice than just timing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.