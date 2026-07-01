45°C heat and zero appetite? Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach shares 7 summer-friendly Indian meals: Curd rice to bhindi

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, known for training actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on June 26 to share a practical 'seven-day Indian summer meal plan' designed to keep you nourished without feeling weighed down. Also read | 10 Indian foods to stay hydrated this summer, as per a gut health nutritionist

Curd rice is a legendary Indian summer staple for a reason.

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Acknowledging the gruelling summer weather, Siddhartha said, "We all know it's 45 degrees outside, nobody feels like eating anything, so check out these combos." He highlighted that hot weather shouldn’t mean skipping meals, offering simple, balanced, and hydrating alternatives instead.

Here are the seven expert-recommended meal combinations to get you through the scorching heat:

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1. Curd rice + cucumber + paneer bhurji

{{^usCountry}} Perfect for a midday meal, this combination balances cooling elements with essential macronutrients. According to Siddhartha, "This is light and also packed with protein." 2. Moong dal khichdi + raita {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perfect for a midday meal, this combination balances cooling elements with essential macronutrients. According to Siddhartha, "This is light and also packed with protein." 2. Moong dal khichdi + raita {{/usCountry}}

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When the heat leaves your digestive system feeling sluggish, turning to comfort food is key, Siddhartha highlighted as he recommended this gentle pairing. He said, "This is on days when your stomach needs a rest."

3. Rajma chawal + salad + buttermilk (Chaas)

You don't have to give up your favourite comfort foods just because it's summer. Defending the classic kidney bean (rajma) dish, Siddhartha clarified, "And no, rajma is not the problem, just make sure you don't have five servings of this."

4. Lauki chana dal + roti + buttermilk

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Bottle gourd (lauki) is highly prized for its water content, even if it isn't everyone's top choice. "Even I don't like lauki, but it's a summer vegetable, very good for you," Siddhartha admitted.

5. Fish curry + rice + salad

For non-vegetarians looking for a lean protein source, fish is an excellent summer alternative to heavier meats, Siddhartha shared, adding that this combo is his 'personal favourite, packed with protein, also lighter than maybe a chicken and rice meal'.

6. Sambar rice + cucumber salad + Greek yoghurt

This south Indian-inspired staple offered a comprehensive nutritional profile. Siddhartha said, "Protein aa gaya ji, veggies bhi aa gaye (it has protein and veggies, both), it's a win-win in this summer heat."

7. Dal rice + ladyfinger (bhindi) + buttermilk

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Sometimes, keeping it basic is the best approach to summer nutrition. Highlighting its benefits, Siddhartha explained that the combo offered 'some amount of protein, and the bhindi is going to give you fibre'. He said, "It's a simple meal, but sometimes simple is what works."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.