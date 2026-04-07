Teeth turning yellow even after daily brushing? Bengaluru dentist explains what's going wrong

Do you brush regularly? It’s a non-negotiable hygiene practice. But despite keeping up with it and being consistent, your teeth may still appear yellow, triggering concern over the underlying cause. After all, brushing is meant to clean everything off the enamel. But apparently, that alone is not always enough.



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We asked Dr Shraddha Bahirwani, centre head and senior consultant at Happiest Pearls in Bengaluru, who disclosed that despite regular brushing, many can experience yellowing of teeth.

Why does tooth discolouration happen? “Tooth discolouration can result from ageing, genetic predisposition, dietary habits, developmental changes during tooth formation, certain medications, and lifestyle choices such as smoking or vaping,” she revealed. It shows that tooth discolouration is not because of only one factor, but rather a mix of internal (genetics, ageing and tooth development) and external influences (diet, smoking, medications), which means brushing alone cannot address all causes. This means relying only on oral hygiene will not protect your teeth from yellowing. There are several different reasons, but the dentist warned that inadequate oral hygiene may further aggravate the condition.

But how does the yellow colour show? “The enamel may be naturally thin and translucent, allowing the underlying dentine to show through, giving teeth a yellowish appearance. A similar effect is seen with ageing, as enamel gradually wears down over time,” she described.