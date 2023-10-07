We often feel that our nervous system is constantly overwhelmed. This happens with prolonged exposure to stress and anxiety. We always feel that we are walking on eggshells and constantly need to supervise and hyper focus on other things to ensure that everything goes smoothly. Sometimes it can happen due to the presence of triggers as well. One of the first steps of becoming aware of the 7overwhelmed nervous system is knowing if we are in the presence of the triggers. Triggers can vary from person to person. It can be a smell or a person or a particular memory. When brought up, this can trigger an array of responses and reactions that can emotionally harm the person.

Things that can happen when your nervous system is constantly overwhelmed(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But what happens when the nervous system is constantly overwhelmed? Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi noted down:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Things that impact the nervous system

Dissociation: One of the coping mechanisms of a constantly overwhelmed nervous system is dissociating from the sense of self. We go into the fight or flight mode and try to escape the situation rather than responding to it. However, the healthy way to address it is by regulating emotions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Extreme reactions: In case of an overwhelmed nervous system, in most cases before we get to be aware of the triggers, we react to it in an uncontrolled way – it can be lashing out or extreme criticism.

Crying spells: Sometimes the body tries to regulate the emotions, and since it is not able to, it can show up as crying spells, or constantly going through episodes of tears.

Irritable mood: We become more prone to having mood swings and irritable moods – being frustrated very easily or having passive-aggressive behavior is common.

Elevated heart rate: Physical symptoms such as an elevated heart rate or dizziness, or shortness of breath also become normal when the nervous system is dysregulated and overwhelmed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON