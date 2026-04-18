Think heart disease starts at 50? Heart surgeon reveals shocking truth: ‘Begins as early as age 3…’

Heart disease is often believed to be a middle-aged health problem. This belief can make people complacent, assuming they can start taking their health seriously later in life. However, the groundwork for heart-related issues is actually laid in childhood, making it important to care for your heart and overall health early on.ALSO READ: Can you inherit heart disease risk? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares what is Lp(a) and how to manage it

Heart disease is not something that 'develops' at middle age. (Shutterstock)

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Take it from a heart surgeon with 25 years of experience, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, revealed the grim reality in an Instagram post on April 17. It comes as a rude awakening when he said, “What if I told you that heart disease did not start at 50 but as early as age 3.”

Heart diseases have an early start

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{{^usCountry}} Attributing this shocking revelation to multiple medical studies, that heart diseases begin in childhood. How? He explained, “There are multiple autopsy studies that show that young children as young as 3 have fatty streaks in their arteries, and these are the early beginning stages of atherosclerosis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attributing this shocking revelation to multiple medical studies, that heart diseases begin in childhood. How? He explained, “There are multiple autopsy studies that show that young children as young as 3 have fatty streaks in their arteries, and these are the early beginning stages of atherosclerosis.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This challenges the common belief that heart disease is something you develop with age. Instead, the surgeon explained that while these fatty streaks are naturally present, they evolve depending on your lifestyle habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This challenges the common belief that heart disease is something you develop with age. Instead, the surgeon explained that while these fatty streaks are naturally present, they evolve depending on your lifestyle habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Now, I can tell you that as a heart surgeon, atherosclerosis develops over multiple decades,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, I can tell you that as a heart surgeon, atherosclerosis develops over multiple decades,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What does it mean? It implies that your lifestyle habits build up and the consequences show up later in life, but you are already predisposed, making any heart disease a lifelong process instead of a late-life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does it mean? It implies that your lifestyle habits build up and the consequences show up later in life, but you are already predisposed, making any heart disease a lifelong process instead of a late-life. {{/usCountry}}

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This also means that if the disease process begins this early, active prevention cannot wait until adulthood. Do not rely on the common assumption, as a doctor noted, “Most of us assume that heart disease and hardening of the arteries is something we get. The truth is that it is something we have.” In other words, the risk is already built in - it just evolves with your lifestyle choices.

Protection

Now, let's look at what accelerates the process. The heart surgeon pointed out factors like poor diet, smoking, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and inactivity."We have more control than you realise. It is our consistent daily choices that keep you off my operating room table,” he said. It is essential to understand that heart disease is not something you develop in middle age or later in life, but begins as a slow, cumulative process, with roots in your formative years of childhood. Prevention has to be taken much earlier in life, right from childhood, whether it is parents limiting junk food from their children's diet to people twenties-thirties be more mindful of their habits- the ‘yolo’ approach won't cut it anymore.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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