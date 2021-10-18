Tiger Shroff had a boxing fight with his trainer. Guess who won?

Tiger Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and he swears by high intensity workouts and gymnastics. When not playing characters for the big screen, the actor is often spotted in his gym, engrossed in a workout routine.

Tiger also keeps sharing snippets of his gym diaries on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating his Instagram family to start working on their health. Tiger’s workout videos serve us with the necessary motivation, all the while giving us major fitness FOMO.

Tiger never takes a day off from his workout routine. Snippets of the same make their way on his Instagram feed and stories often. Monday was no different. But, for the first day of the week, he chose a different way to kickstart his day – boxing.

In his Instagram story, Tiger shared a video of himself indulging in a boxing fight with his fitness trainer and it is not for the faint-hearted. In the video, Tiger can be seen throwing punches repeatedly at his trainer, who can be seen trying to defend the attack. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen jumping in air and throwing his last punch before stopping to look at the camera. Take a look:

Tiger Shroff's Instagram story. (Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

In his Instagram stories, Tiger shared a video of himself indulging in a boxing fight with his fitness trainer and it is not for the faint-hearted. In the video, Tiger can be seen throwing punches repeatedly at his trainer, who can be seen trying to defend the attack. In the later part of the video, Tiger can be seen jumping in air and throwing his last punch before stopping to look at the camera. Take a look:|#+|

Tiger’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of himself in various gymnastic positions. He recently aced the four swirls in air. In the video shared by Tiger, he can be seen jumping on air and swirling his own body four times before coming back down on the ground. “4! Ok, I’m proud of this one,” he wrote. He also made a reference to the new Spiderman game and wrote that he will most surely use this in his upcoming action sequence. “If you guys have played the new Spiderman game, you know. Using this in my next action seq for sure,” he added.

Boxing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving balance and posture. It strengthens upper body and core muscles and enhances endurance. It also improves hand and eye coordination.

