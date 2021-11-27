Tiger Shroff's day off in the gym looks like this...

Tiger Shroff never takes a day off from making his Instagram family drool with his gymnastics skills. From performing crazy stunts to showing off his weight lifting skills, Tiger Shroff makes us believe that there is nothing he cannot do. Tiger's snippets of his fitness routine are a marvel for his fans to watch and some of them are not for the faint-hearted at all.

Tiger keeps sharing snippets from his gym routine on his Instagram profile often with the intention of motivating his Instagram family to take up working out seriously. A few days back, he aced the four swirls in air before coming back down on the ground and also promised to use the same in his upcoming film as a stunt.

Tiger is having an off day in the gym. But his off days are more intense than our off days. For the off day, Tiger decided to go light on the fitness routine by just weight lifting and working on his leg muscles. In two videos, Tiger shared glimpses of the exercises that he performed for developing his leg muscles.

In one of the videos, Tiger can be seen carrying weights on both of his hands and performing squats repeatedly. In the other video, Tiger can be seen holding weights and performing lunges as he kept moving forward slowly. Take a look at the snippets of his fitness routine here:

Tiger Shroff's Instagram stories (Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff)

The exercise routine – weightlifting squats and lunges – as performed by Tiger, come with multiple health benefits. Squats help in strengthening the core muscles and the overall muscles of the body. They also help in shedding the extra calories faster and boosts strength and athletic ability of the body. Lunges, on the other hand, help in toning the core, butt, and legs. It increases muscle mass and strength of the body.

