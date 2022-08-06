Tiger Shroff's wrist straps rip off as he deadlifts 220 kg at the gym in impressive workout video: Watch

A few celebrities in Bollywood are unequivocally dedicated to improving their fitness levels and hitting the gym regularly, and Tiger Shroff is one of them. Apart from his films and impressive action sequences, the star is known for his insane workout routine at the gym, which he documents on social media to inspire fans. Today, Tiger impressed his followers once again as he dropped a video of himself lifting 220 kg at the gym. Yes, you can read that again. Keep scrolling to see what happened during the star's gym session.

On Saturday, Tiger kickstarted his weekend by hitting the gym for a rigorous workout. The Heropanti star even dropped a video of himself from the training session. It showed Tiger deadlifting 220 kg. However, the wrist straps ripped off midway through the repetitions (reps). "Oh hi again 220 kg...could've played a little longer with you if my wrist straps didn't rip off," Tiger wrote in the caption of his post. (Also Read: Tiger Shroff's ripped back in new workout video will drive away Tuesday blues, Disha Patani reacts)

The video begins with Tiger getting ready to do deadlifts at the gym with 220 kg weight. While maintaining a hip-width stance, full grip on the bar and the lumber curve, Tiger did the strenuous exercise. However, the star only managed to do two reps of the deadlifts when his wrist straps broke. One can even see the exact moment when it happens. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Tiger's clip garnered much praise from his followers and mother, Ayesha Shroff. She dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "Get it brother [clap and fire emojis]." Several other users also posted heart and fire emojis in the comments to compliment Tiger on the feat of lifting 220 kg.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, which did not do well in theatres. The film also starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead. He has several movies lined up in the future, including Screw Dheela opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.