Time to learn a new language? Study says being bilingual slows down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder. It is marked by cognitive decline and damaged cognitive abilities, along with the buildup of harmful proteins and brain atrophy. A study published in the journal Bilingualism: Language and Cognition revealed a protective factor against the progression of Alzheimer’s. The deterioration of cognitive health might be slowed in Alzehimer's if one is bilingual. (Shutterstock)

In the later stages, people with Alzheimer’s suffer memory loss and may even fail to recognize close family and friends. Along with these hampered cognitive abilities, carrying out daily activities becomes a big challenge. As per this study, however, being bilingual or knowing multiple languages might help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. Bilingual means the ability to use two or more languages fluently.

How bilingualism and brain health are connected

Knowing two or more languages helps strengthen the brain, making it better able to adapt and function, which can slow down the effects of Alzheimer's disease.(Shutterstock)

Knowing and fluently using even more than one language act as a protective measure against dementia. The study, led by Kristina Coulter compared the neuroimaging data of monolinguals (those who speak only one language) with bilinguals (those who speak two or more languages).

The researchers examined bilingual individuals and concluded that those bilingual people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s did not exhibit the same reduction in hippocampal volume that was seen in monolinguals. Those people who speak only one language exhibit faster progress in hippocampus shrinking. The hippocampus is an area of the brain which is very critical for memory. It has a tendency to shrink as Alzheimer’s disease advances. And that affects the memory, exacerbating the memory loss in the Alzheimer's patients.

The finding that bilingual individuals exhibited no such reduction as compared to those who speak only one language is significant. It shows that speaking multiple languages may offer a form of brain protection, possibly by maintaining the volume of memory-related brain areas.

Better brain health maintenance

Although the research doesn’t establish that bilingualism directly prevents or reverses Alzheimer’s, to some extent it helps in maintaining brain health in the advent of the progression of Alzheimer’s, especially in regions related to memory. So, older people with Alzheimer’s who are also bilingual, as per this study, will not lose out on their ability to recall past memories as quickly as monolingual individuals. For example, they may even retain the ability to remember important personal events or recognize familiar faces of loved ones for a longer period compared to those who speak only one language.

So looks like you have a reason now to pick up on your New Year resolution of learning a new language.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.