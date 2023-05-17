Summer vacations are an ideal time for kids and youngsters to focus on extracurricular activities where engaging in sports from an early age ensures overall growth and development of a young person as physical activity and sports help maintain a healthy lifestyle, improves gross and fine motor skills, self-esteem and teaches aspects of teamwork and leadership. Want to train for beginning a sports program during summer vacation?

Importance of physical activity and sports from an early age:

Tips to train for sport hobbies, begin a sports program during summer vacation (Photo by Jannes Glas on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanesh Tuteja, Consultant-Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, suggested some tips for training in hobbies taken up during summer vacations and shared, “The physical activity and sports are essential for forming good habits that help maintain a healthy lifestyle. A lack of physical activity and poor dietary habits can sow the seeds of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension early in life. Regular physical activity helps prevent these diseases.”

Tips for choosing a sports hobby:

Dr Sanesh Tuteja advised, “Parents can encourage children to engage in sports by being role models. If parents play a sport, it is a good idea to take the child along. Kids can participate in multiple sports, helping parents identify their child's interests and talents. It is important to remember that the child's interest and enjoyment should be paramount. The focus should be on physical, mental and psychological development and rewards of victories should be seen as a by-product rather than the prime focus. It shouldn't be a source of stress for the child.”

Tips for beginning a sports program:

For those gearing up to start a sports program this summer, Dr Sanesh Tuteja recommended, “Before starting a new program, it is a good idea to get a physical examination from a doctor. This helps identify occult medical conditions that may be aggravated by physical activities and helps prevent injury. Before starting any session, it is essential to warm up and stretch. This ensures that the muscles are at an optimal temperature and flexibility, reducing the risk of injury. Wear appropriate athletic gear to ensure optimal performance and prevent injuries. Hydration is critical to ensure optimal performance. Parents should educate their kids on the importance of maintaining hydration by ensuring adequate fluid intake. It is also important to eat a healthy and balanced diet with plenty of proteins, fresh fruits, and vegetables.”

Training:

Training for any sport requires discipline and dedication. Dr Sanesh Tuteja emphasised, “The start is generally the toughest phase and should include basic exercises and conditioning that help improve endurance, strength and flexibility. Gradually increase the intensity and duration of your training sessions. Most people fail to achieve their goals because they fail to convert their initial enthusiasm into a habit and drop out of the program after the first couple of weeks. This can be used as a means to develop resilience and perseverance by maintaining consistency, even if the initial results are disappointing and if one does not feel like participating in the activity on some days.”

He concluded, “Sports and physical activity are important means of building character. Engaging in sports from an early age and training adequately can not only develop a multi-faceted and confident personality but also delay or prevent the risk of a lifestyle disease. Remember to warm up, wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated and well-nourished while engaging in any sport. The path to fitness and success is a journey, not a destination. It is, therefore, important to be patient and enjoy the process, focus on your technique and form rather than the results. Happy training!”

