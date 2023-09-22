Often, we feel that we are moving from one stressful experience to another. This can be extremely mentally draining and frustrating, and it can make us feel clueless about what to do next. Stress can impact the body and make us feel tired all the time. In such times, it is important to make conscious efforts to unlock the happy hormones that will help us see the positive. "Consciously remembering and reintroducing the things that used to make you smile and give you joy. Bringing in ways to help you relax and feel safe which will help you sleep," wrote Psychotherapist Nikola Jack as she explained the importance of moving from stress with the help of happy hormones. Tips to unlock your happy hormones and move from stressed to calm(Unsplash)

"After an unpleasant or stressful experience prioritising comfort, releasing stress hormones to make way for happy hormones can help us switch from stressed to calm," added Nikola. She further suggested a few ways by which we can unlock the happy hormones:

Releasing emotions: Be it talking about it to loved ones, or going for a walk to shake things off, or maintaining a journal of thoughts, we should find ways to release pent-up emotions and seek ways to release them in a healthy way.

Get warm and cozy: Wearing comfortable pajamas and getting inside a weighted blanket will help us feel that we are safe and happy in the environment. This will help us to further combat signs of stress.

Do the things you love: We all have a list of things that we love doing – be it painting, singing, dancing or just sitting and watching our favourite comfort movies all over again. Sometimes spending time with our pets and lying down while cuddling them can also make us happy.

Breathe and stretch: Doing stretching exercises such as the Child's Pose, or Box Breathing, or meditation can help in having a better perspective on things.

