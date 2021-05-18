Tisca Chopra’s dog Koko approving her workout is cutest thing on Internet today

Every day seems like a new survival struggle with Covid-19 being in the air in the most affected states of India and amid this chaos and health crisis, all we need is a fitness motivation so as to not succumb to old unhealthy lifestyle. Serving some fitness inspiration this week is Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, whose workout session under the watchful eyes of her dog ‘Koko’ is the cutest thing we came across today on the Internet.

From Chakrasana to Padmasana, Tisca was seen flexing some Yoga moves in her recent fitness video to “beat this invisible enemy” that coronavirus is and Koko, approved. The video featured the diva donning a dark green cut-sleeves top teamed with a pair of camouflage trousers and hair pulled back into a top knot to ace the athleisure look.

Lying on a Yoga mat spread out in her balcony, Tisca gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session where she was seen performing some stretching and breathing exercises along with Chakrasana or backbend pose, Pranayam and Padmasana or lotus pose of Yoga . “The only way to beat this invisible enemy is to get stronger from within (sic),” the actor shared in the caption. She added, “#KoKo clearly gives his approval .. #gettingmymojoback #Yoga #Immunity #Recovery #Covid19 #Covid21 #mondaymood #monday (sic).”

Benefits:

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Pranayam has a number of benefits like improving immune system, boosting your memory, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health and regulating blood pressure. This Yoga asana also improves sleep and helps to de-stress.

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama include improving one’s sleep quality, increasing mindfulness and reducing high blood pressure.

As for Padmasana, this pose helps to promote good posture and maintains flexibility in one’s gluteal muscles along with the deep rotator muscles of hips. Since any vigorous activity like running can tighten the piriformis, lotus pose helps in stretching it.

The piriformis can also be tightened due to inactivity by sitting too much. This asana opens the hips and stretches the feet and ankles.

Padmasana should not be performed by those who have knee injury or any form of injury in the ankle or calf or those suffering from any back or spine discomfort or suffering from sciatica infections or weakness in the sciatic nerves.

