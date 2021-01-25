Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too

The fitness trend for past year has undoubtedly been pilates and given its health benefits, Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Tisca Chopra and others have carried it forward to the New Year 2021. Tisca’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength and the diva recently gave fans a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer which was enough motivation for all the fitness enthusiasts out there.

Taking to her social media handle, Tisca shared a picture straight from a pilates studio, featuring her dressed in a casual pink tee and a pair of black Yoga pants as she hung onto the bars of a Pilates reformer. “#Meeting2021Goals Enough said .. #CoreStrength #Pillates #NewWorkNewLook #FightingFit (sic),” the actor shared in the caption.

Benefits:

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do, without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

Apart from developing muscle tone and building strength and flexibility, Pilates has several other benefits including the potential to increase fat loss and leading to a more toned lean-looking physique. It not only increases resilience but also shapes up mental wellness extensively.

