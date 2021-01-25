IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
health

Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too

  • Tisca Chopra’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength. As she gives a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer, we list out its health benefits which will surely push you to give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:34 AM IST

The fitness trend for past year has undoubtedly been pilates and given its health benefits, Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Tisca Chopra and others have carried it forward to the New Year 2021. Tisca’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength and the diva recently gave fans a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer which was enough motivation for all the fitness enthusiasts out there.

Taking to her social media handle, Tisca shared a picture straight from a pilates studio, featuring her dressed in a casual pink tee and a pair of black Yoga pants as she hung onto the bars of a Pilates reformer. “#Meeting2021Goals Enough said .. #CoreStrength #Pillates #NewWorkNewLook #FightingFit (sic),” the actor shared in the caption.

Benefits:

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do, without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

Apart from developing muscle tone and building strength and flexibility, Pilates has several other benefits including the potential to increase fat loss and leading to a more toned lean-looking physique. It not only increases resilience but also shapes up mental wellness extensively.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tisca chopra monday motivation fitness fitness goals workout workout goal fitness inspiration exercises for fitness women exercises exercises pilates reformer pilates reformer
app
Close
e-paper
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day.(ANI)
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day.(ANI)
health

Covid-19 lockdown loneliness leads to depressive symptoms in adults: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for everyone and people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
health

Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Tisca Chopra’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength. As she gives a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer, we list out its health benefits which will surely push you to give it a try too
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a recent study led by Biomedical engineers at Duke University, the human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised.(ANI)
According to a recent study led by Biomedical engineers at Duke University, the human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised.(ANI)
health

Study finds exercising could combat chronic inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Exercising regularly has a number of health benefits, but did you know that exercising muscle could combat chronic inflammation on its own?
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.(ANI)
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.(ANI)
health

Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:39 AM IST
A new study found that patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments for the deadly disease also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Monday motivation: Mandira Bedi’s latest fitness video of nailing headstand and handstand with 50 mins of wind sprints done off the camera, is all the workout inspiration we need to get our week rolling. Read benefits of these exercises inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a person's health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion.(ANI)
While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a person's health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion.(ANI)
health

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:57 AM IST
While we all know how getting less sleep and stress can be harmful to a person's health, a new study suggested that lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health issues, and stress could also lead to symptoms that resemble concussion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
health

Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday loves an intense morning Yoga session. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of aerial Yoga posts on social media and blowing our minds away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants won't help with back pain and osteoarthritis, says study

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
A recent study suggested that contrary to the common belief stimulant medication does not have any effect on chronic back pain and hip and knee osteoarthritis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
health

Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • From sharing the best fitness advice she has ever received, to her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals some health and wellness tips in this viral video
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
health

Immune system of recovered Covid-19 patients may fight coronavirus variants

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:23 AM IST
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
health

Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A recent study revealed that individuals who regularly drink a humble measure of liquor are at a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart pulsates in a strange rhythm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimise reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP