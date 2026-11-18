Tongue cancer has been associated with several risk factors, including tobacco use, frequent alcohol consumption, increasing age, certain strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), and a weakened immune system. However, these factors are not present in every case, and tongue cancer can occur in people of different ages and backgrounds, including those with no history of tobacco use. The early symptoms can be very mild and easily dismissed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, vice chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and OncoRobotic Surgeries, shared facts about tongue cancer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Oncoplastic surgeon shares why breast cancer is rising among younger women and the early signs we often overlook

It is not only linked to tobacco

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Dr Sharma highlighted that tobacco is still a major risk factor, but tongue cancer can occur in people who have never smoked or chewed tobacco at all. There have been reports of cases in younger people and indeed in women.

Tobacco is still a major risk factor, but tongue cancer can occur in people who have never smoked or chewed tobacco.

HPV is not always the main cause

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} HPV is linked to several cancers of the throat, though its role in cancers of the mobile or anterior part of the tongue is much smaller. It can develop in a difficult-to-see area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HPV is linked to several cancers of the throat, though its role in cancers of the mobile or anterior part of the tongue is much smaller. It can develop in a difficult-to-see area {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Tongue cancer can start on the side of the tongue where the changes are very easily missed,” highlighted Dr Sharma.

It may spread to the neck without obvious symptoms

Cancer cells can occasionally get to the lymph nodes in the neck prior to the patient even realising there's a lump. That's why the neck can be looked at and assessed even if the tongue tumour is quite small.

Some tumours can be removed through the mouth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Advances in surgery have meant that in certain circumstances it is now possible to treat tumours that are quite difficult to reach without having to open the lip or split the jaw. Transoral robotic surgery (TORS) is one example of this,” said Dr Sharma.

Signs and symptoms

According to Dr Sharma, symptoms to look out for are a mouth ulcer that doesn't heal in two weeks, a new red or white patch on the tongue or inside the mouth, or a new lump or thickening on the tongue. Some people may have ongoing pain, numbness or unexplained bleeding; others may have difficulty chewing or swallowing. If any of these changes are persistent, then it's worth seeking medical attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cancer cells can occasionally get to the lymph nodes in the neck prior to the patient even realising there's a lump.

Prevention tips

1. Avoid tobacco: Stay clear of smoking, chewing tobacco, paan and areca nuts.

2. Limit alcohol: Reducing your alcohol intake will help to reduce your risk.

3. Maintain good oral hygiene: Brush regularly, keep the mouth clean and get persistent dental problems or irritation checked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

4. Check the mouth: Look for unusual ulcers, red or white patches, lumps or other changes, especially along the sides of the tongue.

5. Don't ignore ulcers: If you have a mouth ulcer that's been going on for more than two weeks then you should seek medical advice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.