Too stressed to work out? 5 ways to adjust exercise routine and stay active without pushing yourself too hard

Stress can creep into contemporary life, given how hectic it is. The first instinct may be to skimp on workouts. After all, when you feel overwhelmed, exercising can seem like a tall order. But is this the right way to cope? Or can you modify the intensity of your workouts during moments of distress? Gajaweli Chandrashekar, fitness expert at Cult, confirmed that it is better to adjust your routine than to skip exercises entirely.ALSO READ: Can yoga replace your workout? Fitness expert shares when it is enough and when it is not

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One of the benefits of exercise is that it promotes the release of chemicals that make you feel good. Describing the importance of staying active in some way, he said, "I get that some days even a regular workout can be tough. Often, the person with a lot of stress from work, not enough sleep, and lots of worries on their mind wants to push themselves through the workout. But that is not necessarily the best approach to managing stress. Keeping the body moving is more important than adding stress to it.”

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Here are some ways to adjust the pace, as suggested by the fitness expert, while also allowing time for recovery:

1. Choose activities

Not every workout has to feel tough or tiring.

On days when you feel drained, choose gentle activities such as walking, cycling, or stretching.

Even a 20-minute walk can help get your body moving and ease stress.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Keep your workouts simple Reduce the length and intensity of your workout.

If you usually exercise for an hour, shorten the session to 20-30 minutes.

Choose a few simple exercises and focus on your technique. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Keep your workouts simple Reduce the length and intensity of your workout.

If you usually exercise for an hour, shorten the session to 20-30 minutes.

Choose a few simple exercises and focus on your technique. {{/usCountry}}

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Light, low-effort stretching helps to usher in calm during stressful days.

3. Go light and slow

Keep your workout light and slow; you do not have to lift heavy weights or do lots of repetitions.

Do shorter sets with more rest in between.

For cardio, maintain an easy pace that allows you to talk without gasping.

Focus on staying active without putting pressure on yourself.

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4. Listen to your body

If drained, avoid forcing through a workout.

Choose something light and manageable instead.

Energy levels should be checked in.

5. Don't ignore recovery

Constant tiredness, muscle soreness lasting for days, mental fog or workouts feeling harder than usual can be signs that you need a break.

Taking a rest day is not weakness. Resting supports recovery.

Try a gentle walk, light stretching, or simply sitting quietly instead of forcing a workout.

The expert advises against pushing yourself too hard on days when you feel stressed. You can still try gentle exercises, such as light stretching or walking, if you feel up to it. Spending all your time sitting or lying down may not help ease your stress, but taking time to rest when you need it is critical too.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.