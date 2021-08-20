Trying for a baby? Here are foods to boost your fertility

Apart from many things that you should keep in mind before trying to conceive a child like your fertile days, maintaining a healthy weight, and taking certain supplements, it is equally important to consume a right diet to boost your fertility, as per experts. Following a healthy lifestyle, going for a walk, eating a balanced diet and staying away from smoking and alcohol is recommended for those who are trying for a child.

Studies have established a connection between dietary intake and fertility. “Diets high in unsaturated fats, whole grains, vegetables, and fish have been associated with improved fertility in both women and men. While current evidence on the role of dairy, alcohol, and caffeine is inconsistent, saturated fats, and sugar have been associated with poorer fertility outcomes in women and men,” an article published in National Centre for Biotechnology Information observes.

“Few things like lifestyle, diet, and exercise play an important role in pregnancy. It is essential for couples to embrace a healthy lifestyle which means minimum alcohol intake and no smoking at all,” says Dr. Richa Jagtap, Clinical Director, Consultant Reproductive Medicine, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.

Dr. Jagtap shares dietary tips for increasing your chances of getting pregnant:

Fresh fruits and veggies

A healthy diet loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, and foods like beetroot, capsicum etc is beneficial in boosting fertility.

Increase protein intake

Try to increase the protein intake by eating a high-protein diet that consists of sprouted beans, soybeans, paneer, dal, beans, egg whites, fish, and chicken. This balanced diet will help the couple to get all the essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals naturally.

Couple who's trying to have a baby must have dry fruits every day as they are loaded with antioxidants. (Pixabay)

Eat dry fruits

The couple is advised to have dry fruits in limited quantities every day as they are packed with antioxidants. This helps to reduce the reactive oxidation species in the body. These reactive oxygen species (ROS) get attached to the eggs or the sperms and decrease their quality. So, there should be less oxidative stress and ROS in the body, and antioxidants will do the trick here.

Take small meals

Patients suffering from endocrine disorders like polycystic ovaries, hypothyroidism with infertility are suggested to lose weight. Even a 5% weight loss can help them achieve ovulatory cycles. These patients should take smaller 5-6 meals instead of having 3 larger meals. Exercise daily for 30-45 minutes, and have enough water. Vitamin D supplements are given to these patients as vitamin D deficiency will lead to poor gamete (reproductive cells) quality.

Control your sugar

Men should also check if their sugar levels are within the normal range. Having high sugar levels and diabetes will lead to abnormal sperm parameters. High sugar levels can be controlled via walking, diet, and regular medication giving one a better fertility outcome.

Foods to avoid

Cut down on fried, fatty, and high cholesterol foods such as red meat and cheese, oily food, butter, ghee

Reduce consumption of complex carbohydrates like maida and white sugar. Eat brown bread instead of white bread and brown rice instead of white rice. Try to use multigrain flour for making rotis.

