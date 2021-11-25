Twinkle Khanna's indoor cycling workout leaves fitness freaks in splits | Watch

Seems like indoor cycling session is one leg or cardio workout that is loved by all women in Tinsel Town as the Bollywood divas keep giving us a glimpse of the same and the latest to join the bandwagon is actor-writer Twinkle Khanna. We are ready for this cardio workout if it is as fun and entertaining as Twinkle's since her latest fitness video is all we need to be pumped up for our next indoor cycling session and to tick off our today's dose of humour.

Leaving fitness freaks in splits, Twinkle took to her social media handle to share a video straight from her home gym where she could be seen donning a bright blue sweatshirt, teamed with a pair of pink and grey printed tights and hair pulled back into a mid-parted loose ponytail to ace the athleisure look.

Seated on the stationary bicycle, Twinkle was seen crooning to Hollywood singer Adele's ‘Easy on Me’ song in the most hilarious manner and we could not help but double down with laughter. She shared in the caption, “This was one of the most popular requests. Like I said when you hear @adele performing, ‘Easy on Me,’ the phantom hair on your arms stand, as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off (sic).”

Making full use of her wit, Twinkle added, “My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons. I am lucky that this bike doesn’t have wheels otherwise, it’s not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? Drop your requests in the comments for the next #TuneIntoTwinkle that does not go by the acronym #Tit If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end! #ToneDeafMembersUnite #EasyOnMe (sic).”

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

