Vaping causes heart attack and stroke. Expert on why e-cigarettes are not an alternative for traditional smoking

A large number of people quit smoking and opt for e-cigarettes as they were designed to deliver nicotine through the heated vapor by eliminating tobacco smoke and reducing its cancer-causing effects but now e-cigarettes are linked to increased incidences of heart attacks and strokes. It is the need of the hour to quit smoking in every form and save your lungs, heart and other parts of the body from the trauma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

E-cigarettes or e-cigs, vapes, e-hookahs, vape, pens or electronic nicotine delivery systems are battery-operated, handheld devices that provide the experience of smoking a cigarette. They work by heating the e-liquid made with the combination of nicotine, solvent carriers (glycerol, propylene, and/or ethylene glycol), flavours and other chemicals, to create an aerosol or vapor.

E-cigarettes are popularly used by a majority of people who want to quit smoking as it is considered another alternative to smoking. Currently, a lot of teens and youngsters are also opting for e-cigarettes which is a growing matter of concern for the experts as e-cigarettes are not as safe as they claim to be.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sundaram Pillai, Surgical Oncologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, revealed, “E-cigarettes are now linked to heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, coronary artery disease (CAD), high blood pressure, circulatory problems, including blood clots, depression, and anxiety. The reason behind this is that some e-cigarettes contain nicotine and release similar toxic compounds to tobacco smoking. Nicotine is responsible to raise heart rate and blood pressure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He highlighted, “Vaping causes inflammation of the lining of the blood vessels raising the chances of clot formation, clogging the artery, and causing a stroke. E-cigarettes are not as safe as they are projected to be.It is better to give up on nicotine in any form. Do not switch to e-cigarettes if you wish to quit smoking. Opt for a smoking cessation program with the help of an expert. Try to go for counseling if need be.”

The health expert concluded, “E-cigarette is not at all an alternative for traditional smoking. Remember that smoking in any form is injurious to health. Nicotine addiction in any form is a strict no-no. They can induce cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and even strokes. Moreover, those people who try vaping are likely to smoke in the near future. Do not even use patches, gums, or lozenges. Add health warnings on e-cigarettes to educate consumers on the risks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}