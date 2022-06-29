Vegan Cheese: Fitness experts reveal its health benefits and we can't wait to add it to our diet

Avoiding dairy can be a good starting point for a healthy lifestyle however, giving up cheese can be difficult and that is where vegan cheese comes handy as it is unquestionably healthier than regular cheese. Vegan cheese is a type of non-dairy cheese that does not use any animal products in its use and is made from a variety of plant-based sources, such as nuts, usually almonds, cashew nuts and macadamia (bush nut).

Gushing over its varied health benefits in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, Paediatrician and General Physician, shared, “The sources of vegan cheese contain healthy fats but no cholesterol and any other ingredients found in cheese made from cow's milk. It is non-toxic as it avoids eating the residues of hormones, bacteria, viruses and toxins contained in dairy products and is produced by antibiotics, pesticides, and antibiotics, compiled by Cattle's in the industrial production process.”

A study published in the Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases Journal found that a diet rich in plant-based protein, fiber and nuts both improves blood pressure and lowers cholesterol. Aside from animal proteins, growth hormones and saturated animal fats, vegan cheese is a safe and healthy alternative and is also a good alternative for those with allergies or lactose intolerance.

Dr Praveen Gupta suggested, “Go vegan and enjoy the delicious products. We recommend choosing vegan cheese alternatives that contain 20g or less saturated fat per 100g. We recommend choosing vegan cheese alternatives that contain 720mg or less sodium per 100g. Casein and lactose are 2 different things, melted cheese gets its remarkable stretchiness from a milk-based protein called casein.”

Elaborating upon the same, Jasmine Bharucha, Founder of Katharos Food, revealed, “Since vegan cheese is not made from animal products, it has zero cholesterol and trans-fat. Some plant-based cheese is even free of emulsifiers, stabilisers, preservatives or additives and is even low in saturated fats. Therefore, it can satiate cheese cravings while providing the body with the right nutrients. Vegan cheese is also an excellent alternative for lactose-intolerant individuals who miss the taste and texture of cheese. Lactose or gluten intolerance is often characterized by bloating, diarrhea, gas, nausea, and stomach pain.”

She added, “As plant-based cheese is not made from dairy it does not contain any lactose or casein. It reduces the likelihood of intestinal permeability. While rich in flavor and texture, this cheese also has nutritional benefits. For instance, several vegan cheese assortments available today are high in protein and make a fantastic addition to a balanced diet. Vegan cheese is indeed a perfect fit for a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.”