Vicky Kaushal has breakfast of champions made with 10 eggs, oats and chocolate, hits gym after that

Actor Vicky Kaushal has lately been sweating it really hard in the gym as he prepares for his upcoming role. From box jumps to horse riding, archery and a lot of weight training in the gym, Vicky Kaushal's routine includes various forms of exercises. He has been sharing snippets from his intense workout sessions that make us feel lazy about ourselves. But that is not all, the actor is also eating really healthy. He recently posted a picture of his breakfast with his followers and it won't be wrong to say that for the actor, healthy does not mean boring.

The image that was shared on his Instagram stories made us drool. The healthy pancake breakfast that the actor had at 5:20 in the morning was made using 10 eggs, 80 gms oats, peanut butter, strawberries, blueberries and lots of chocolate. Vicky shared the image with the caption, "And it was yumm! (sic)." It sure looks divine.

After consuming this breakfast, he even went and did extensive weight training in the gym and shared glimpses from there on his Instagram stories as well. For the session, the Raazi actor wore a basic olive green T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of black and white pyjamas. Vicky completed his look with a pair of white and grey shoes and topped it off with a black dad cap.

Check out some of the other fitness posts that Vicky has shared with us in the recent past:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has completed shooting of his film Sardar Udham Singh. His upcoming projects also include Mr Lele in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and The Great Indian Family Man opposite Manushi Chhillar. He is even preparing for The Immortal Ashwatthana.

