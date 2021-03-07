IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal

  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a glimpse of himself sweating it hard in the gym in order to earn his weekend cheat meal. We can say that the clip is inspiring us to start our Sunday with a fitness session as well.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been hitting it hard in the gym and the best part about it is that he has been sharing snippets from his gym sessions with his fans and inspiring them to workout as well. Earlier the actor only used to share post-workout pictures while flexing his muscles but lately he has been giving us glimpses of himself in action.

The latest video that he shared also shows him going through extensive training in the gym. For the workout session, Vicky wore a basic black T-shirt. The actor also wore a pair of black Yoga pants over which he chose to wear white workout shorts. The 32-year-old completed his look with a black dad cap and a pair of grey sneakers.

The clip shows the URI: The Surgical Strike actor doing squats while picking heavy weights on his shoulders. Vicky's expression says it all in the video. The grilling workout session made us want to hit the gym on a Sunday morning as well. He posted it on his Instagram stories with the caption, "The bull making me earn my weekend (sic)," and he tagged his trainer as well who can be seen pumping up the actor to do more squats.

Vicky Kaushal shares video from his gym(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal shares video from his gym(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)

His trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed also shared the same clip on Instagram and captioned it, "We don't do easy. We do what's worth it Vicky Kaushal. Talk about earning that cheat meal (sic)."

Vicky Kaushals trainer shares his workout video(Instagram story/ mustafa_thebull_ahmed)
Vicky Kaushals trainer shares his workout video(Instagram story/ mustafa_thebull_ahmed)

Vicky had recently shared another clip of himself doing box jumps and we were impressed as the actor nailed them even though the difficulty level was extremely high. He also posted a video of himself taking horse riding lessons and according to multiple sources, it was training for a role. Check them out:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in the upcoming films Sardar Udham Singh, The Great Indian Family and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vicky kaushal fitness video celebrity fitness
Close
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a glimpse of himself sweating it hard in the gym in order to earn his weekend cheat meal. We can say that the clip is inspiring us to start our Sunday with a fitness session as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how green tea is beneficial for children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:54 PM IST
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how unstable work-life linked to future mental health problems in youth

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:41 PM IST
A new study has found that a precarious, unstable initiation by young people to working life is associated with poorer future mental health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
health

Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:23 PM IST
According to a new study, regular physical activity or exercising is a safe diabetes prevention strategy for people, especially those residing in relatively polluted regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
health

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Read on to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif takes squats up a notch with resistance band in new fitness video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and shared never seen before images and videos with her fans. She also posted about her healthy breakfast and intense fitness routine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 lockdown linked to uptick in tobacco use: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A new study has found that pandemic-related anxiety, boredom, and irregular routines were cited as major drivers of increased nicotine and tobacco use during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
health

No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Aditi Rao Hydari shows you how to do weight training without actually using weights in her latest fitness clip. Saying that this video is hilarious would be an understatement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
health

Study shows connection between face masks, dining out and Covid-19 cases

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • A study done in the USA showed that wearing masks can actually curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, dining at restaurants, both in open area and inside, can increase the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
health

Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:02 PM IST
A new study observed people following a vegan diet and discovered that they had lower ultrasound values compared to others which indicates poorer bone health
READ FULL STORY
Close
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
health

Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:48 PM IST
A new study reveals that a precarious labour market may be shaping a poorer future for mental health of the young working population hence, future public health policies should address this problem in order to prevent long-term absenteeism
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant(Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash)
health

Covid-19: Oxford study hint AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC will not need to be modified in order to protect against the Brazilian variant, which is believed to have originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin(Twitter/samrinahashmi)
health

Here’s how you can locate Covid-19 on your skin

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • As the new coronavirus variants spread and Covid-19 symptoms continue to increase and expand, here’s how you can locate the infection through these four kinds of skin changes
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Were you up all night again? Tips to help you beat 4 am angst

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Arguments you could have navigated better, vital to-dos that you’re not sure you’ve done, the quiet whisperings of an anxious mind — these are a few of our least favourite things
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
According to a new study, digital solutions including remote monitoring can help chronic pain sufferers manage their pain and reduce the probability of misuse of prescription opioids.(Unsplash)
health

Study suggests digital apps can help chronic pain sufferers

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Health apps have become a popular tool to track fitness, weight loss, sleep, and even menstrual cycles, and now another benefit of using digital applications has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP