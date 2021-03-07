Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been hitting it hard in the gym and the best part about it is that he has been sharing snippets from his gym sessions with his fans and inspiring them to workout as well. Earlier the actor only used to share post-workout pictures while flexing his muscles but lately he has been giving us glimpses of himself in action.

The latest video that he shared also shows him going through extensive training in the gym. For the workout session, Vicky wore a basic black T-shirt. The actor also wore a pair of black Yoga pants over which he chose to wear white workout shorts. The 32-year-old completed his look with a black dad cap and a pair of grey sneakers.

The clip shows the URI: The Surgical Strike actor doing squats while picking heavy weights on his shoulders. Vicky's expression says it all in the video. The grilling workout session made us want to hit the gym on a Sunday morning as well. He posted it on his Instagram stories with the caption, "The bull making me earn my weekend (sic)," and he tagged his trainer as well who can be seen pumping up the actor to do more squats.

Vicky Kaushal shares video from his gym(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)

His trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed also shared the same clip on Instagram and captioned it, "We don't do easy. We do what's worth it Vicky Kaushal. Talk about earning that cheat meal (sic)."

Vicky Kaushals trainer shares his workout video(Instagram story/ mustafa_thebull_ahmed)

Vicky had recently shared another clip of himself doing box jumps and we were impressed as the actor nailed them even though the difficulty level was extremely high. He also posted a video of himself taking horse riding lessons and according to multiple sources, it was training for a role. Check them out:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in the upcoming films Sardar Udham Singh, The Great Indian Family and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

