Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?
- Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
We have lately been getting a lot of snippets from Vicky Kaushal's extreme gym sessions and of course, we are not complaining. The actor has been posting quite a few after work out images flexing his muscles but this time we got to see him in action. Vicky recently took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself while working out in the gym.
The clip that we are talking about shows the actor nailing box jumps. In the clip, he makes the jump on the mats three times and, to be honest, we are impressed because it is not easy considering the height of the mats. For the session, the 32-year-old wore a pair of white workout shorts over black Yoga pants teamed with a basic black T-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of white workout shoes and a black dad cap.
If you turn up the volume of the clip, you will hear the song Aaj Main Upar from the film Khamoshi: The Musical playing in the background which we think is extremely hilarious. The actor posted the workout video with the caption, "Today’s vibe! #reels #boxjumps @mustafa_thebull_ahmed (sic)."
Not long ago, he also shared a video of himself riding a horse. The actor had captioned the video, "Walk and trot. Back to basics. (sic)." If sources are to be believed, Vicky is taking horse riding lessons for his role in the upcoming film Takht. However, let us tell you, horse riding is also one of the best types of cardio workouts. Yes, you can read that again.
Check out some of the other images that Vicky shared from his gym sessions:
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the 2020 release Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He is currently working on his upcoming projects which include Sardar Udham Singh and The Great Indian Family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?
- Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha Akkineni balances herself on Swiss ball in new fitness video, seen yet?
- Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself trying to balance her body on a Swiss ball and nailing it. The actor even revealed that it was her first day working with the new equipment. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links birth weight to type 2 diabetes risk in adulthood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you #Technostressed? Take a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals frustration could be an additional factor of addiction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gout drug to be tested as potential Covid-19 treatment by second UK study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aggressive intervention recommended to prevent pediatric diabetes, finds study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 recovered people show faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Custom diet, lifestyle changes key to optimising mental health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study discusses effect of pollutants on fertility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Arjun Bijlani’s leg workout with wife on shoulders is fit couple goals
- Naagin star Arjun Bijlani gives fans a sneak peek into his Wednesday workout which is all about seated leg extension and squats with wife Neha Swami Bijlani on shoulders and we are motivated enough to hit the grind with our partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch
- Watch: From the former Miss India’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s bodybuilding exercises at gym, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's rigorous workout this Wednesday is all the motivation we need to amp up our couple and fitness goals together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blood tests can offer early indicator of severe Covid-19? Here's what study says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox