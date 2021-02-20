Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch
- Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a video, joining the #dontrush challenge. The video gives ample proof of his dancing ability.
Sharing it, he wrote: "Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don’t Rush. #firstreel btw. @karsonali @swapoo17 thanks for helping me make a reel. Couldn’t understand a thing."
The video shows Vicky, accompanied by two other dancers, showing off some smooth dance moves. They are seen dancing to a remix version of Eduardo Luzquiños' Don't Rush.
On work front, the actor has a couple of films lined up-- he will be see next in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. He also has Uri director Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, to be helmed by his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.
Last year, the actor was to begin shooting for Karan Johar's ambitious next. Takht. However, the project had to be postponed. The film was to have an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It was supposedly based on later Mughal period.
Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
Vicky made his acting debut with Masaan (2015) and quickly moved up the ladder, following up with films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Netflix films Love per Square Foot and Lust Stories, Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan. 2019's Uri: The Surgical Strike catapulted him to the top league.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch
- Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date
- Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4
- Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'
- Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife says she still believes in marriage
- Sunaina Rekhi, the ex-wife of Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has said that sometimes, the most compatible people aren't able to form an alliance, but that shouldn't negate the 'beauty of marriage'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry in Mumbai, watch
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'
- Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox