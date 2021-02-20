IND USA
Vicky Kaushal has films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.
Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch

  • Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a video, joining the #dontrush challenge. The video gives ample proof of his dancing ability.

Sharing it, he wrote: "Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don’t Rush. #firstreel btw. @karsonali @swapoo17 thanks for helping me make a reel. Couldn’t understand a thing."


The video shows Vicky, accompanied by two other dancers, showing off some smooth dance moves. They are seen dancing to a remix version of Eduardo Luzquiños' Don't Rush.

On work front, the actor has a couple of films lined up-- he will be see next in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. He also has Uri director Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, to be helmed by his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

Last year, the actor was to begin shooting for Karan Johar's ambitious next. Takht. However, the project had to be postponed. The film was to have an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It was supposedly based on later Mughal period.

Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

Vicky made his acting debut with Masaan (2015) and quickly moved up the ladder, following up with films such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Netflix films Love per Square Foot and Lust Stories, Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan. 2019's Uri: The Surgical Strike catapulted him to the top league.

vicky kaushal

