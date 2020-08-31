e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / At some point, everyone has to restart work, says Vicky Kaushal

At some point, everyone has to restart work, says Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who had back-to-back releases till Covid-19 played spoilsport, says he has no idea yet how his new work schedule will eventually look like

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:23 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham Singh, slated to release in 2021
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham Singh, slated to release in 2021(PHOTO: Aalok Soni)
         

In 2018, he had five back-to-back films -- Love Per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan, which was followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike last year. Now, compare that with 2020 when Vicky Kaushal -- like everyone else -- has been stopped in his tracks. “Officially, this is the longest that I have sat at home without any work. And I’m sure there must be others too (in the same situation),” says the actor, with a smile.

At the same time, Kaushal feels things have to get back in motion vis-a-vis the Hindi film industry too. “At some point, everyone has to restart work, of course, with all the precautions in place. I am sure if all the guidelines etc. are strictly followed, there shouldn’t be a problem,” says the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, adding that he “would also love to get back on sets as soon as possible.”

 

View this post on Instagram

काफ़ी कौफ़ी डे! ☕️🏡🌤

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Although it has been months since Kaushal shot for a film, rumour mills suggest that he has signed Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, a comedy film, which will be produced by Aditya Chopra’s production house. “Right now, I don’t know how my work schedule is going to shape up,” says the actor, adding: “I have heard that quite a few makers are planning to go back on sets from October onwards. Let’s see how things eventually go.”

 

In terms of his next release, Kaushal has Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham Singh lined up next. The biographical-drama was supposed to release in January 2021 but makers have clarified that due to Covid-19 pandemic, they are likely to miss that date with the box-office.

“I am sure whatever decision Shoojit-da and his team take will be the best for the film. It’s a beautiful movie and a lot of hard-work has gone into it, so I feel it should reach out to maximum number of people. I am also looking forward to it,” says Kaushal, who was seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, in February this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! #3am

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

top news
Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In