Doctor warns 'dangerous' social media challenge of pouring hot tea on hands can cause permanent damage within seconds

In an era where viral trends often push the boundaries of safety for the sake of 'likes', medical professionals are flagging a particularly hazardous new craze: the hot tea challenge. The social media trend involves people pouring hot tea onto the hands of their siblings, partners or friends to see if they react or pull away. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? In today’s ‘likes‑over‑safety’ culture, a doctor has warned against the hot tea challenge. (Freepik)

A 'worrying' trend

While framed by some as a test of endurance or a prank, health experts warn that the consequences are anything but a joke. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant of internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, expressed deep concern over the popularity of these trends and challenges. She was firm in her stance: the hot tea challenge is extremely dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.

Reacting to a video that showed a pair of twin sisters taking part in the hot tea challenge, Dr Agarwal said, “Many people are coming forward and trying this trend without even thinking about the cons of it. Such trends are often done as a challenge or for short-term views. This practice is extremely dangerous and should not be tried at all. It is not at all advisable to try this trend.”

The medical risks: beyond the surface

While a splash of tea might seem minor to some, the physiological reality is far more severe. According to Dr Agarwal, hot tea can cause significant damage within seconds of contact. The immediate risks include first and second-degree burns, and victims may also experience intense blistering, severe pain, redness, and persistent tingling sensations. She added that in many cases, the damage is not temporary and can lead to lifelong marks.

Dr Agarwal said: “Understand that hot tea can cause serious burns within seconds. The skin on the hands is sensitive, and exposure to high temperatures can lead to first or second-degree burns, blistering, severe pain, redness, burning, and tingling sensations, and even permanent scarring.”

Long-term impact

The danger extends beyond the initial burn. Dr Agarwal shared that deep burns often require extensive medical treatment and long recovery periods. Furthermore, these injuries can lead to infections and physical Impairment. She said, “In some cases, deep burns may require medical treatment and long recovery periods. Hence, be cautious of such trends. Moreover, burn injuries can also increase the risk of infections, stiffness of fingers, and long-term damage that may affect daily activities.”

Urging social media users to prioritise their health and safety over digital engagement, the doctor's message was clear: the momentary clout of a viral video is not worth the risk of permanent physical trauma. She concluded: “This trend is not at all worth trying as it is unsafe and harmful. Ensure to be safe and stay vigilant. I strongly advise not to encourage this trend at all. Stop others as well from trying this trend. It is necessary to prioritise your health. Stay safe.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

