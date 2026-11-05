Virat Kohli turns 38: From his ‘less is more’ philosophy to simple food habits, a look at his fitness routine to stay in top shape

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 38th birthday, his fitness journey remains an inspiration for many. Over the years, the cricketer has transformed his lifestyle, food habits and approach to fitness, embracing a more disciplined routine. In an earlier interview with Star Sports, Virat opened up about his approach to nutrition, his food preferences and why consistency matters more than complicated diets. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares a simple fitness challenge to test your mobility, balance and strength at 45 )

Virat Kohli on why ‘less is more’ works for him

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Reflecting on how his approach to fitness has evolved, Virat explained that he has gradually moved away from experimenting with too many supplements and nutritional additions.

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“For me now it’s a question of less is more. When you’re figuring out your fitness journey, you’re trying to figure out all sorts of things – vitamins, extra hydration, proteins, this and that – to a point where you figure out, okay, this is what works for me, this is the right balance, and then just… repetition is everything.”

He believes that consistency is the most important part of maintaining fitness, especially when it comes to food.

Virat Kohli on food discipline and eating the same meals

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{{^usCountry}} Virat believes that food is one of the biggest challenges in maintaining a fitness routine. While working out requires discipline, eating habits can be harder to regulate because food is closely connected to taste and personal preferences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virat believes that food is one of the biggest challenges in maintaining a fitness routine. While working out requires discipline, eating habits can be harder to regulate because food is closely connected to taste and personal preferences. {{/usCountry}}

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“The basic challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food because everyone can kind of go to the gym and work hard. There’s no preference as such in terms of, you know, what I don’t like to lift the dumbbell like this for biceps. You have to do it that way if you want the muscle to grow. But with food, it’s very different because you have taste buds and it’s linked to your own mind wanting something and not wanting something.”

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He added that developing discipline around food came relatively early in his fitness journey. “So if you can persevere there, that’s something I figured out quite early. I can eat the same thing for the next six months, like three times a day. I have no issues at all.”

Virat’s simple food preparation routine

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Talking about his current eating habits, Virat highlighted that food preparation makes a significant difference to his diet. He revealed that he largely prefers simple meals with minimal oil and seasoning.

“In the last two and a half months, I would have eaten something which is slightly fried maybe thrice, and that’s all. Slightly, slightly, nothing deep-fried.”

Explaining how most of his meals are prepared, he said: “90% of my food is all steamed, boiled, no masala, salt and pepper, lime. That’s all. That’s how I eat.”

Virat also clarified that he is not particularly particular about adding elaborate flavours to his meals. “I’m not a big fanatic on taste twists. Salads I’ll enjoy with a bit of dressing every now and then, pan-grilled with a bit of olive oil or whatever it is.”

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Speaking about his food preferences, he added: “I only eat dal. I would eat rajma, I would eat lobia dal. I would eat, but masala curry is normal.”

For Virat, the philosophy appears simple: find a routine that works, keep meals uncomplicated and stay consistent. His approach highlights how sustainable habits, rather than constantly chasing new fitness trends, can become an important part of a long-term fitness journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.