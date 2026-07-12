Want a clutter-free bedroom? These 5 storage solutions are definitely worth trying

A cluttered bedroom not only makes the room look messy but can also make even the most comfortable space feel uninviting. From my perspective, it's difficult to feel at ease in a cluttered, poorly organised room. Smart storage solutions, such as stackable storage boxes and multi-purpose organisers, can help tackle this problem effectively. With the right storage options, you can maximise every inch of available space, reduce visual clutter, and create a bedroom that feels neat, functional, and relaxing.

1. Under-bed storage boxes with a zipper

Under-bed storage solutions people wish they bought earlier (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Under-bed storage boxes can be used to store daily necessities such as shoes and clothes, as well as seasonal items. You can use these to make use of every space in your room.

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2. Under-bed storage boxes with wheels

The wheels are the real upgrade. They let you slide the box in and out easily without lifting or dragging it across the floor. That’s especially helpful if the box is heavy or if your bed frame sits low.

3. Vacuum storage bags (with or without a frame)

Best for bulky items like winter clothes, comforters, or pillows. They compress your items so you can fit a lot more under the bed.

4. Under-bed shoe organiser

Under-bed shoe organisers are a practical way to keep footwear neatly stored, protected, and easily accessible without taking up valuable closet or floor space. They help organise everything from everyday sneakers and sandals to seasonal boots, reducing clutter in the bedroom or entryway.

5. Under-bed storage tray

A tray for under-bed organisation is a simple and practical storage solution that helps make use of otherwise wasted space beneath the bed. Its shallow design allows it to slide easily under most bed frames while keeping items neatly organised and accessible. These are ideal for strong shoes and clothes.

Frequently Asked Questions: What is the best way to organise a small bedroom? You may make your small room organised by using storage options like stackable pouches, floating shelves, and multi-purpose organisers.

Are under-bed storage organisers worth buying? Yes, these are worthy of buying to store the seasonal clothing, bedding, and shoes. In this way, the thing becomes neat and clean.

What should I store under my bed? You may store the clothes and things that you may need frequently or the ones you rarely use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.