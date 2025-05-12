Want a timeless home? Top 5 decor and 11 design tips you need to keep in mind

Do you wish to elevate your interiors into something luxe, timeless, and gorgeous? New trends come and go, but some timeless styles are here to stay forever. Whether it's a statement decor piece of furniture or the very foundational design of your home, the windows and doors, certain design and decor choices never lose their charm. Windows and doors, especially, may be overlooked, but they too play a big role in defining your home, inviting light, enhancing airflow, and providing better views. Similarly, it's a no-brainer that furniture pieces add not just functionality but essential personality to your space. The right design and decor elements are big conversation-starters. Make your home inviting with the help of simple decor and design tips.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared timeless design ideas for your home, from classic furniture pieces to beautiful window and door treatments, all of which can effectively elevate your home.

5 furniture ideas

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, told HT Lifestyle, “When it comes to giving your home a charming and long-lasting appeal, some furniture pieces and décor combinations always remain in vogue. These selections, whether stylish, functional, or elegant, transform your living spaces into something more than just places to live in, adding vibrance, character, and comfort.”

He shared this guide of 5 unique furniture pieces that will surely add charm to your interiors:

1. Hand-carved wooden console tables paired with statement mirrors

A carved wooden console table placed in the hallway or living room creates an instant focal point.

Having rounded legs for a classic style gives it a perfect touch.

Don't forget to make use of a large mirror, either arched, brass-framed, or antique, which could do wonders.

A touch on woven and ceramic vases can take it up a notch.

2. Upholstered ottomans or stools

Upholstered stools or ottomans in bold prints like tufted velvet or jute blends should be used instead of customary coffee tables.

Their placement next to a lounge chair or the foot of the bed enhances the space alongside these pieces, adding texture and practicality to it.

To finalise the look, match the fabric with decorative cushions or curtains.

3. Wingback or lounge chairs

Chair corners that serve as reading nooks, bedroom corners, and hallways can be optimally enhanced with hand-embroidered cotton, woven jute, or ikat print lounge chairs. These chairs are timeless due to their character and comfort.

A small wooden side table, a warm throw blanket, a floor lamp, and a cotton dhurrie rug will do wonders for cosiness.

4. Poster beds or classic sideboards

Warmth and structure can easily be added with a solid poster bed or a wooden sideboard made from Sheesham wood.

While poster beds are dramatic focal points for bedrooms, vintage-style sideboards with carvings add elegance to dining or living spaces.

Style the bed with warm-toned woven throws and earthy-toned linens.

For the sideboard, modern-rustic decor like cane planters, baskets, and metallic candle stands can be added.

5. Trunks and benches

Perfect for use as coffee tables, seating, or storage, wooden trunks and benches are true multi-taskers.

Their traditional charm works perfectly in every setting, from the bedroom to the entryway.

Top a trunk with a few books or a tray while draping a runner over it, and add softness to benches with a few cushions.

Furniture that is stately and easy on the eye never goes out of style; rather, rich textures and natural materials promise long-lasting elegance. Do not follow passing trends, but allow your space to tell your story. Embrace exquisite craftsmanship combined with thoughtful design, along with comfort factors. Select furniture pieces like flattering textured fabrics, solid finishes, and wonderful handcrafted details. Add these items to your collection and allow your space to revolve around these timeless pieces.

Wooden door and window ideas

Bhawna Sharma, Managing Director and Founder of Artius Interior Products, shared her expertise on window and door treatments.

She said, “Windows and doors are the threshold makers of a home, elements that connect the life inside a home to the outside. Acting as an invitation or a barrier, these openings define movement and access, determining what we see, how we feel, and how much of the external environment becomes part of our interior experience. So it's important to look into windows and door treatments too.”

She shared this guide for window and door treatments:

Windows

Windows that open out to nature invite serenity into the home, boosting the mental well-being of the users. Large glass panels invite nature inside, while clerestory windows ensure a flood of light entering the space. Determine the size of the openings to frame views and create an impact on the spatial narrative. Louvred windows improve air circulation and help with natural ventilation and privacy. Fixed windows offer uninterrupted views and require minimal maintenance, ideal for scenic settings. While sliding systems often provide visual access but not direct physical access, opaque double doors or pivot doors define barriers and influence openness or seclusion.

Door