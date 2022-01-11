Ward off Omicron risk with Giloy; know its amazing benefits

Giloy, the herb that has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years and known for its medicinal properties is becoming quite popular especially in pandemic times to boost immunity and aid post covid recovery. A trove of plant compounds like terpenoids, alkaloids, lignans along with antioxidants, fibre and protein, Giloy has a wide range of benefits for a number of health issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also known as Amruta and Guduchi, the climbing shurb with heart-shaped leaves, is primarily found in India, but is wooing the Western countries too with its wonderful benefits.

All parts of this plant are said to have health benefits. People have long used it to treat fever, infections, diarrhea, and diabetes.

ALSO READ: Giloy and liver damage: What is the controversy and what govt says

"Guduchi is considered as one of the most potent herbs in Ayurveda. It has been showcasing promising results in fever, dengue, chikungunya, gout and now even in home quarantined corona, post corona, or diabetes patients due to its magical qualities," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

All parts of Guduchi are said to have health benefits. (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is known to be immunity boosting, brain tonic and adaptogenic in nature. It also reduces stress levels, improves memory and boosts brain power, as per the expert.

How Giloy improves immunity

"Guduchi improves a person's immunity like no other herb, showing considerable improvement in the condition of people suffering from corona who've been home quarantined and even admitted in hospitals. Giloy is a natural anti-inflammatory, anti-biotic, anti-ageing, anti-oxidant, anti-viral, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer drug. It can be consumed by all and it doesn't have any known side-effects but still it is best to not consume it during pregnancy," says Dr Bhavsar.

So, if you too are recovering from Covid, viral fever or any other such illness, here's how you can add it to your diet.

1. Fresh Leaves and stem: Soak them overnight, crush and boil them in morning in 1 glass of water until it gets half; strain and drink.

2. Dry form (kwath): Soak 1 part (10 gm) kwath (decoction) in 400 ml of water overnight. In morning, boil it until its 100 ml, strain and drink it. Those who are not suffering from diabetes can add jaggery for taste.

You may add tulsi leaves, turmeric & cloves in the kadha (decoction) while boiling it.

3. Giloy powder: Just consume 1 tsp powder with warm water and honey first thing in the morning.

4. Giloy/Guduchi Ghan Vati/Samshamani Vati: 2 tablets twice a day before meals.