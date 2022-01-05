Tulsi, giloy back in demand: Nurseries stock up on medicinal plants

The tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 10,000 mark in Delhi, compelling residents go back to the roots and keep cold and flu at bay. But accomplishing this seems to be a herculean task for the winter is quite severe. What’s coming in handy in such a scenario is the blessing of Nature that comes in the form of medicinal plants that help strengthen immunity and tide over mild infections. And seeing the rise in demand for such plants, nursery owners in Delhi-NCR say they have stocked up on Holy basil (tulsi), giloy, aloe vera, stevia, ajwain and others that are beneficial in fighting seasonal irritants.

‘Sales are up by 15-20%’

Gaurav Sureka, owner of Rohini-based Balaji Nursery says, “Kaafi buyers aane shuru ho gaye hain. People are now confirming with us about which plant is of giloy and stevia since many don’t know ajwain ka paudha kaisa dikhta hai, but unko pata hai ki iske kaafi benefits hain, toh log dhundte huye aate hain ise humare paas. Last week, there was been a 15-20% increase in sale of such plants. Last time jab Delhi me Covid badha tha tab bhi log yehi plants leke jaa rahe the, toh ab bhi jaise hi cases badhne shuru huye, we made sure we had enough planters. Besides, air-purifying plants are also selling like hot cakes.”

It’s the season of kadha

Raj Kumar, a nursery owner in Sector 69, Gurugram, says whenever Covid-19 peaks, people come asking for plants that are useful in making kadhas. “Pehle lockdown mein log khoob khareed kar gaye tulsi aur giloy. Iss baar bhi enquiries ke liye phone bajne shuru ho gaye hain. Along with these usual ones, people are showing interest in growing a permanent plant of lehsun (garlic) and adrak (ginger) for their kitchen gardens, so that they don’t have to rely too much on the vegetable vendors. Among other plants, snake plant, which is also being potted a lot, it looks good as a house plant and is superb for cleaning your air also.”

‘Hard to find tulsi in winter’

Punit Saini from Gautam Nagar-based Saini Plant Nursery says, “Sardiyon mein tulsi ki care na karo toh kharab ho jaati hai. That’s why one doesn’t find tulsi in too many nurseries around this time. However, I’ve stocked up on the different types of basil, including stevia (called mithi tulsi). Stevia is good for people who have blood pressure and blood sugar problems, so people are picking up this plant a lot. People are walking in, to buy more of these plants, now because there’s a confusion between common flu and Covid among many. So many think ki khaasi-zukaam na hi ho, toh behtar hai; warna baat Covid tak pahunch jayegi agar immunity low ho gayi. Giloy ki branches ke liye bhi kaafi calls aa rahi hain. Earlier we used to source giloy from nearby parks — since it’s a climber and grows around trees — aise hi giloy tod kar de dete the koi mangta tha toh. Par iss baar humne iski bel ko properly rakhna shuru kar diya hai.”

