Prostate gland is a walnut shaped gland situated just below the urinary bladder and according to health experts, when the gland enlarges in size, it produces symptoms like urgency of urination, Nocturia (getting up at night more than two times to pass urine), decreased flow, straining to pass urine and incomplete evacuation of bladder. According to American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with a possibility of Prostate Cancer. Warning signs of prostate cancer you should not ignore (Photo by Twitter/gyn_doctor)

Unfortunately, majority of signs and symptoms described above remain the same for Benign Enlargement of prostate (BPH) or Prostate Cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anand Utture, Consultant Urologist at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim, revealed, “The risk of developing Prostate Cancer increases after the age of 65 years, but it can also occur in younger age groups, and these forms of cancers are more aggressive. However, there are many signs and symptoms of prostate enlargement which are very specific to Prostate Cancer, which you should not ignore.”

He shared, “These symptoms are blood in the urine or semen, pain and soreness in the hips, back, chest or other bones. Men may experience Erectile Dysfunction. If the Prostate Gland enlarges and gives pressure on the rectum, one may feel constipated. Additionally, there will be easy fatiguability, loss of weight, and decreased appetite. While the chance of Prostate Cancer increases in men after age of 65 years. the prevalence of Cancer is more in men with 1st degree relatives, like father or brother having Cancer. So, if one falls into any of these symptoms, they must visit a Urologist.”

Dr Anand Utture concluded, “A Urologist can diagnose Prostate Cancer with simple tests like Per Rectal Finger Test Examination (DRC), blood PSA levels, Multiparametric Prostate MRI and Prostatic Biopsy. Prostate Cancer is a serious disease, but early detection is a key. If Prostate Cancer is diagnosed before it has spread to other parts of the body, more than 97 percent patients will live more than five years. So, though the Prostate is a small gland, early diagnosis and treatment of Prostate Cancer can help maintain a healthy lifestyle in a big way.”